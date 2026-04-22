Lewis Hamilton reveals crucial advice from his father that turned him into an F1 champion

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a sound piece of advice from his father Anthony that has helped turn him into a seven-time F1 world champion.

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time, holding the joint-record for the most amount of drivers' championship titles but the outright records for number of race wins, pole positions and podiums.

The 41-year-old earned most of his accolades during a highly-successful period between 2013-2024 with Mercedes, but is now at Ferrari hoping to become an eight-time world champion.

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Now, as he chases more records, Hamilton has revealed the resilience and determination from his father Anthony Hamilton that has spurred him on in his career.

Hamilton and his father share a close relationship, and Hamilton junior has previously spoken about the sacrifices that his father had to make in order to get the Brit to where he is today.

"I remember when I was a child, whenever I said 'I can’t do this,' my father would immediately stop me," Hamilton revealed in an interview with AnOther magazine. "He’d say: 'Never let that word be in your vocabulary. You might not be able to do it now, but if you work at it, eventually you will.'"

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Hamilton career petering out?

Hamilton has needed every ounce of his father's resilience over the last few years, suffering with poor car performance and struggling confidence since missing out on the 2021 title at the final race of the season in a controversial moment.

At 41 years of age, he is now at the stage where every season might turn out to be his last, and the Brit is desperately trying to add to his race victories record before he retires.

Despite driver performance issues since joining Ferrari which meant that he finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in his first season, Hamilton recently admitted that he works harder than all of his rivals, revealing a gruelling training regime in a recent interview.

The seven-time champion has had a much stronger start to 2026, banishing his Ferrari grand prix podium hoodoo at the recent Chinese Grand Prix, and sitting up in fourth in the drivers' championship.

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