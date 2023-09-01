Hamilton reveals helmet INSPIRATION from motorsport legend

Sam Cook

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his latest helmet design has been inspired by legendary Grand Prix motorcycle racing champion Valentino Rossi.

The Italian is known as one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, in any motorsport. Nicknamed 'The Doctor', he won nine world titles in motorcycle racing, including seven MotoGP titles before retiring in 2021.

Hamilton has also won seven Formula 1 world championship titles across his illustrious career, and hopes to add an eighth before his time in F1 comes to an end.

Throughout his career, Hamilton has always had great helmet designs, from the yellow he wore at the start of his F1 career, right through to the purple and black design of a couple of years ago.

“Since then [childhood], I tried to incorporate that original [helmet] design. every year. So I started to work with this amazing designer in Brazil. So I've been to white, I've been white and red for a period of time, it was yellow long time ago," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

”Then I went to purple and black in 2020. And then... I didn't want to bring neon into my design because Valentino Rossi kind of owned the neon and then he retired and I was like ok, now is my moment. I can now grab it.

”And so I brought it into our design last year and I love it. I kind of feel proud to kind of carry on the baton for him, maybe, I don't know!”

Hamilton's humble beginnings

Hamilton and his Dad have always shared a close relationship

In the interview, Hamilton also made reference to his karting career, and life as a very talented young racing driver. He reveals how his family couldn't afford for him to have the same cool helmets as all of the other kids.

"I got my first helmet when I was eight and it was called an FM, it was red," he continued.

"You know all the other cool kids had an Arai helmet and that's what all the cool kids had, it was like having cool kicks, and that was my dream as a kid.

"So eventually my Dad saved up, my Dad and my step-Mum and my Mum got money together and bought me a Playstation for Christmas, but I was like I want a new helmet!

"They said we can't afford to get you both, so we took the Playstation back and I got a new helmet."

