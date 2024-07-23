Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex
Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex
Lewis Hamilton has suggested he could make a move to buy an entire company, such has been his success racking up trophies in Formula 1.
Alongside his seven world drivers' titles, the 39-year-old now has a landmark 200 podiums in his career, a record he extended at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Verstappen putdown with extraordinary mic-drop moment
Having amassed 172 of those before 2022, the Brit would have hoped to have added more to his tally since the regulation changes, but has been hampered by Mercedes' struggles to adapt in the new era.
However, Hamilton returned to the top of the podium at the British Grand Prix earlier this month, and now has three podiums in his last four races.
What does Lewis Hamilton do with his podium trophies?
Though Hamilton previously admitted he did not know where his Pirelli pole position awards have ended up, he appears to have kept better track of his podium dividends.
The 104-time race winner has always valued his trophies. Whilst negotiating his contract with McLaren in 2012, he described them as "priceless" and as personally valued as his crash helmet.
Hamilton of course left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the next season, though presumably that was not solely down to trophy-related contract clauses.
As the podiums begin to flow again with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton has revealed where the trophies go and how his ever-increasing collection could lead him into a business move.
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers powerful statement after Schumacher announcement
Legacy. 200 @F1 podiums for @LewisHamilton 🤯🏆💪 pic.twitter.com/7hkuK8xWa9— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 21, 2024
"I'm renting a storage place and I think I pretty much have all the storage in this company," Hamilton joked in Budapest.
"I might as well buy the company!" he concluded. If he continues the silverware-laden form which has headlined his glittering career at Ferrari in 2025, perhaps he will have to invest in an Italian equivalent as well.
Though the Brit was likely joking about buying the storage company, he has reportedly been looking into ownership of a MotoGP team.
Hamilton has previously said that he does not display his trophies, hence why they are all storage.
"If you came to my house, you wouldn't see that I ever won a race," he confessed to Bild in 2020. That could change at some point though, with the Brit also declaring how he would like to display them in a museum for fans.
LEWISSS omgg 😭 found the full video 😭 😭 😭 https://t.co/JrjVfnFN7L pic.twitter.com/0ix26PEv0g— sim (@sim3744) July 22, 2024
READ MORE: Hamilton replacement search takes TWIST after Mercedes star's massive Hungary win
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange
- 45 minutes ago
Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as F1 icon makes shock return
- 2 hours ago
Why Hamilton’s Verstappen response forms big part of Ferrari move plan
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting
- 3 hours ago
Schumacher's RARE Ferrari F1 car set for multi-million dollar sale
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep