F1 legend claims first podium at the age of 94

It may have taken the best part of 70 years, but for one F1 legend, it was well worth the wait after finally making his first appearance on the podium at the age of 94.

Last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix proved to be one of the thrilling races of the year to date, with Lando Norris prevailing in a tense battle with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to clinch his third victory of the campaign.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the top three, and the trio were delighted to be joined on the steps by a surprise guest: ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

The Brit was on hand to award race winner Norris with the FIA president's medal in the absence of Mohammed Ben Sulayem in what was his maiden podium outing, much to the astonishment of Sky Sports' commentator Harry Benjamin.

Ecclestone was quoted via the FIA's social media saying: "I think it's really nice that the FIA president gives a personal congratulations to the winning competitor.

"As he could not attend the Formula 1 race here in Austria, he asked me to present his medal for him which I am pleased and honoured to do.

"It was also great to be there as though it might seem strange, this was the first time in almost 70 years in this sport that I've actually been on the podium! So that was also nice."

Bernie Ecclestone was once the owner of the Formula One Group

Bernie Ecclestone in F1

Ecclestone once harboured hopes of forging a career on the F1 grid, but soon turned his focus towards team ownership, taking over at Brabham in 1972.

He would go on to become CEO of the Formula One Group, and played a major role in making the sport a more attractive proposition for sponsors during his time in charge of F1's commercial rights.

He was eventually removed as CEO in 2017 following Liberty Media's acquisition of those rights, but was handed an honorary chairman title before his term expired in 2020.

