Adrian Newey avoids media at Monaco Grand Prix as Aston Martin replacement steps in

Adrian Newey is back in the F1 paddock for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix after a long absence but we have yet to hear from the 67-year-old design genius.

As Aston Martin team principal, it would usually be Newey's duty to step up for the team principals' press conference - which takes place on the Friday before the race.

However the FIA announced that team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa would instead be answering the questions in Monaco, despite Newey being present at a circuit for the first time since the season opener in Australia in March.

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The press conference in Melbourne was especially tough for Newey and Aston Martin, when the Brit was brutally honest about Aston Martin's issues.

Aston Martin's start to the 2026 season has been absoutely dismal, with the team struggling with reliability issues and they are currently sat rock bottom of the Constructors' championship.

Most of the blame for Aston Martin's struggles has so far been laid at the door of Honda with the Japanese giant's power unit a major source of problems.

De la Rosa was joined in the press conference by Cadillac's Dan Towriss and Alpine's Flavio Briatore.

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De La Rosa opens up on Newey

De la Rosa previously worked with Newey when he was a driver at McLaren in 2005 and 2006, and went on to explain in the press conference the changes he has seen in Newey now that he is working with him again.

"Well, I mean, the only difference really is that I’m not driving his cars anymore, unfortunately," De la Rosa said.

"But I see no difference whatsoever on Adrian. He’s working flat out, his work ethic is outstanding.

"He’s one of those engineers that always listens to the driver more than anyone I’ve ever worked with, which is really beautiful to see as a former driver, because nowadays in this modern world where data is taking over, you sometimes talk with an engineer and they’re looking at the screen, they’re looking at your face, and they don’t know if it’s the data right or you are right. With Adrian, he’s just writing your comments in a notebook.

"I remember in Australia 2005, for example, when I drove the third car, you remember when we had the third car in free practice? I did a few laps and he asked me one only question. He said, 'Why can’t you go any faster into Turn 1?' And I said, 'Well, I go into Turn 1, I turn the wheel and the car just understeers off, so I cannot go any faster.' And he said, 'Show me how much you steer in that corner in that corner, in the apex.'

The greatness of Adrian Newey in a nutshell

"And I did like this with the hands, more or less. And he said, 'ok, that’s six degrees. In the wind tunnel, we cannot go over six degrees, because if we go over six degrees, we cannot turn the car and generate that yaw and steer. But I have some ideas.'

"So anyway, he wrote down, left hand, and then came back to the next race, he had made some changes in the front wing and the car was a lot less steer-sensitive. And that’s Adrian, just listening to the driver. And what makes him special is that actually he delivers.

"Anyway, great to see him in the team, really. He’s a great leader and someone that is truly inspirational for all of us and for so many young engineers that have joined Aston Martin."

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