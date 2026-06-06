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A picture of a badger playing hide and seek

A badger named Nigel is racing the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday

A picture of a badger playing hide and seek — Photo: © IMAGO

A badger named Nigel is racing the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday

Valtteri Bottas' pet badger, Nigel, is in Monaco

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

It's rare, but occasionally something wonderful manages to cut through the corporate veneer of F1 marketing. And nine times out of 10 it is Valtteri Bottas breaking the mould.

Earlier this year, Bottas disclosed a shocking fact about Monaco. Apparently, there's a badger population. Previously, it would have been difficult to picture a badger, pitter-pattering past La Rascasse at night, pausing momentarily to shake their head at drunks stumbling out onto the streets.

But now? It's easy to imagine where the badger re-charts their course. And it's up into the hills, a press of the button in the lift and a journey up into the heavens where Valtteri Bottas' apartment is situated (allow for creative licence in some of these details).

How do we know this? Because Bottas has said so...more or less.

In a YouTube video titled 'Meet The 2026 Formula 1 Drivers!', the drivers were asked: "If you could adopt an animal, real or mythical, what would it be?"

To this Bottas replied that he already had a pet badger, and when asked to elaborate further, he added: "So at my place in Monaco there's a pet badger that comes every night basically.

"His name is Nigel, he eats the cat food every night, all of it. There you go!"

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

Nigel returns for Monaco Grand Prix

So we find ourselves here, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. And while Nigel was contacted by F1 and invited to the paddock this weekend, he politely declined.

We say polite, his response was more along the lines of: "**** off! I don't want that Brundle character anywhere near me, shoving his mic in my face! Gertcha!"

Bottas, however, wanted some element of Nigel to power him through the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, and honoured his pet badger with a very special helmet design.

The Finn unveiled his helmet in a video for social media, showing off the white paint job with black streaks and a badger snout positioned perfectly below, aligned to the visor, transforming the helmet into Nigel's head!

As if we weren't all fully convinced the pair were soulmates, Bottas' badger helmet was designed by his partner Tiffany Cromwell and crafted by Stilo Racing Helmets.

Cadillac also got in on the action and posted the perfect social media tease for the helmet, of a badger descending from the ceiling and stealing Bottas' helmet (there was also a bowl of food next to it with the name 'Nigel inscribed', it's just too good).

But you see Cadillac have done a very bad thing. Very bad indeed. By framing Nigel in a crime thriller they've provided further fodder for this author's imagination.

A story-board is unfolding. It involves a robot German Shepherd and a beloved Sky pundit's notebook...

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

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F1 Monaco Grand Prix Cadillac Valtteri Bottas

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