Carlos Sainz fires 'wake up' warning to Williams as F1 team risk losing star driver

Sainz's move to Williams hasn't materialised how he wanted it to

F1 star Carlos Sainz has warned Williams they need to get their act together as the Spaniard faces a tricky decision over whether to gamble with extending his contract or not.

When Ferrari announced in 2024 that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton would be joining their ranks the following season, Sainz was faced with the unappealing task of having to pick his next destination from a pool of less competitive teams.

The four-time grand prix winner eventually settled for Williams after courting other constructors' such as Sauber (now Audi) and Alpine, with team principal James Vowles set on Sainz being the man to lead the Grove-based outfit into a new era.

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But after 10 rounds of Williams struggling under the new regulations, it has become clear that Sainz's hope of winning races with them is now a near impossible goal to meet in 2026.

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Sainz: Williams F1 car 'isn't up to scratch'

In comments to DAZN reported by Soy Motor, Sainz admitted at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix that he doesn't see a way out for Williams this season.

"I find it hard to believe we’ll get out of this situation this year," said the 31-year-old.

"Unfortunately, the car isn’t up to scratch; that’s just how it is – we need to improve it. We’re having a lot of problems; as a team, we know we’re not performing to the standard we should be or living up to expectations."

The ex-Ferrari star then used a colloquial Spanish phrase to summarise the bleak situation, saying: "Hay que espabilar, as we say in Spain," which essentially means Williams need to wake up and get their act together.

Sainz showed signs of success at Williams in 2025, even making two podium appearances in his first year with the squad.

But come 2026, he is grappling with an overweight car, with team boss Vowles admitting that their Winter preparations for the new regulations era were not optimal.

Looking ahead to when he thinks potential improvements could come Williams' way, Sainz painted a rather hopeless situation.

"To be completely honest this year, even though we have a ‘B car’, a new chassis…Our new chassis isn’t as good as the strides other teams are making. I find it hard to believe we’ll get out of this one this year.

"I’d like to think we’re designing next year’s car to be much more competitive because we’ve failed with this year’s car," he said bluntly.

The Spaniard went on to claim that the gap between the midfield teams has widened significantly under the new chassis and power unit regulations, something which doesn't bode well for Williams as rumours spread that Sainz could be tempted with a move to Audi.

Like many of his rival competitors, Sainz's current contract is set to expire at the end of 2026, meaning a team switch isn't completely off the cards for 2027 if Vowles fails to convince him that a major boost in performance is coming at Williams.

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