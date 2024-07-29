Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement
Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement
Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has officially ended months of speculation over his Formula 1 future by signing a contract with a new team.
Sainz has been looking for a seat since being replaced by Lewis Hamilton for 2025 at Ferrari, and has now joined Williams in a shock deal.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo READY for Red Bull as Perez question comes to an end
READ MORE: Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification
The Spaniard has signed a long-term contract starting from next season that will take the Grove-based outfit into the new regulations that will sweep into the sport in 2026.
He will partner Alex Albon, who penned a new deal with Williams earlier this season, while the F1 future of Logan Sargeant beyond 2024 is uncertain having been displaced by the Sainz news.
READ MORE: FIA confirm PENALTIES for Ferrari and Mercedes stars after Spa race
Sainz joins Williams
Rumours have swirled around Sainz since his departure from Ferrari was announced, with the three-time grand prix winner being linked with Mercedes, Aston Martin, Red Bull and Audi in the past few months.
However, Williams emerged as a surprise contender, with team principal James Vowles suggesting talks were taking place with the 29-year-old.
Questions around Ferrari's decision to replace Sainz instead of Charles Leclerc have been raised at times in 2024, particular after the Spaniard's stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
Despite this, it has now become clear that Sainz will join Williams, as they search for a return to the front of the grid in the seasons to come.
Speaking to Williams' official website, Sainz said: "I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport.
"The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity.
"I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1, I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team."
BREAKING: Carlos Sainz will join the team for '25, '26 and beyond 🤩— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 29, 2024
BIENVENIDO, CARLOS! 🤝
Read the full story ⬇️
READ MORE: F1 team boss in bet COP-OUT after failing to deliver driver promise
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end
- 47 minutes ago
What is F1's summer break, how long is it, and what does it mean for the teams?
- 3 hours ago
F1 team boss in bet COP-OUT after failing to deliver driver promise
- Today 13:57
Why mimicry of Lewis Hamilton SUPERPOWER means Ferrari transfer won’t cost Mercedes
- Today 12:57
Wolff displays impressive poise despite Mercedes disqualification - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass
- Today 12:13
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep