F1 winner questions whether Ferrari 'REGRET' Hamilton move

A Formula 1 race winner has questioned whether Ferrari have made the right decision by replacing Carlos Sainz for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton has announced he will be moving to Ferrari next season, leaving the Spanish driver without a seat.

However, Sainz has more than demonstrated his worth to F1 teams, with a victory at the Australian Grand Prix, and podium finishes in every race he has started so far in 2024.

Alternatively, Hamilton has suffered his worst ever start to a season, sitting ninth in the drivers' championship after the Japanese GP.

Carlos Sainz celebrates his Australian GP victory

Lewis Hamilton has had a difficult start to 2024

Ferrari gamble on Hamilton

Now, former F1 race winner and Red Bull driver Mark Webber has questioned whether Ferrari will be regretting their choice to get rid of the only non-Red Bull driver to have claimed a victory since the 2022 Brazilian GP.

The amount of competitive seats available to the Spanish driver have reduced, after Fernando Alonso announced he will continue with Aston Martin on a multi-year deal.

Sainz could find himself tumbling down the grid in order to secure a race seat, despite outperforming teammate Charles Leclerc, who will remain with the team.

Mark Webber suggests Ferrari may be 'regretting' Hamilton move

“Look if you can’t get motivated because you don’t have a contract in your top pocket, you’re in strife,” Webber said to Channel 4 F1.

“I think he’s [Sainz] a man on a mission now, he’s got the bit between his teeth, and obviously he’s driving brilliantly. Ferrari, you know, are they regretting their move?”

