Alonso announces long-term new F1 contract in HISTORIC move

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has announced his next Formula 1 move after weeks of rumours swirling around the paddock.

The Spaniard is in his second season with the Aston Martin outfit and has taken eight podiums in just 27 races – leading an incredible resurgence back up the field.

He will be 43 years old when his new F1 contract commences, matching Michael Schumacher who retired at the same age back in 2012.

It also marks an extension to the longest career in the sport's history - with the next nearest driver (Lewis Hamilton), some 45 races behind with 336 starts, and six years behind the Spaniard – who started out in 2001.

Alonso has clear intentions to win a third drivers’ championship, with his next career decision set to hold massive ramifications for the possibility of that scenario.

Fernando Alonso drives the AMR24 at Suzuka

Fernando Alonso besides Michael Schumacher in 2012

The likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and Audi all have potential openings for 2025, but it seems that his heart remains elsewhere after signing a fresh deal.

Aston Martin announced on Thursday that Alonso is ‘here to stay’ - with the stalwart having signed a multi-year deal to remain with the team until at least the end of the 2026 season.

It marks the continuation of an incredible career and a chapter which remains firmly open in the hunt for Aston Martin’s first F1 win and championship.

The experience that he brings has already helped to lead the team back up the grid, and if they can keep their momentum going – who knows what success they could enjoy together?

Belief. pic.twitter.com/CR9doU2JTN — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 11, 2024

