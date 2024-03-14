Former F1 star makes HUGE Schumacher and Hamilton claim

Former Ferrari driver and race winner, Giancarlo Fisichella, has made a massive Michael Schumacher claim regarding Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

Schumacher was arguably one of the greatest drivers to compete at Ferrari, winning five out of his seven world titles with the Scuderia.

After announcing a shock move to Ferrari, Hamilton will be hoping to go one better than the F1 legend by achieving a record breaking eighth world title at Ferrari.

Schumacher hasn’t been seen in public since a skiing accident in 2013, but Fisichella believes the German would be supportive of Hamilton’s move.

Giancarlo Fisichella at Le Mans in 2022

Michael Schumacher

Fisichella believes Schumacher would be ‘happy’ with move

"For sure, Michael Schumacher would be happy to see Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari next year and winning the championship, why not?" Fisichella said according to OCB scores.

"I know that Schumacher would have made a great team principal. I don't know his condition because nobody knows about it, but I wish him nothing but the best and hope he can come back soon.

Lewis Hamilton

"He [Schumacher] would just explain [to Hamilton] that it’s an amazing fantastic team. It’s a little bit different to the English teams in terms of atmosphere, it’s a bit more like family. Straight away, he will feel into the team.

"That is very important when you move in a new team, feeling like part of the family straight away."

