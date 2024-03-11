Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration

Lewis Hamilton is demanding Mercedes to make ‘big changes’, after a shocking start to the Formula 1 season.

The seven-time champion finished the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in ninth place and looked off the pace all weekend.

The Silver Arrows' all-new 2024 concept should provide a better baseline for future upgrades, but they’re starting this season way off the pace.

Hamilton is without a victory in over two years, and he’s putting the problems of this year’s car down to their poor high-speed performance.

Lewis Hamilton drives at the Saudi GP

Lewis Hamilton is ninth in the drivers' standings

Hamilton not happy with Mercedes progress

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton spoke about the need for improvement from his team across the next 22 races.

“The car is good, relatively good in the lower speed and not so bad in the medium, but in the high speed we are miles off,” he said.

“The guys were, it was like I was in a different category when I was going through the high speed between the other people, the other guys around me.

“It’s frustrating for sure to be three years in a row, almost in the same position. It’s definitely tough, but you know we’ll get our heads down and keep working away and I know everyone back at the factory is pushing as hard as they can.

“But we’ve definitely got to make some big changes. We haven’t made big enough changes perhaps.”

They now have two weeks to debrief and make some changes ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks.

Hamilton sits ninth in the championship standings, which would be an all-time low if he and Mercedes are unable to make inroads on their competition throughout the rest of the season.

