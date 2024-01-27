Under fire F1 track reveals key CHANGES to 2024 event

Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have warned that changes will be afoot in the 2024 edition of the famous race, after chaotic scenes saw fans on the track while cars were still running in last year's event.

The Albert Park Circuit has hosted the Australian GP since 1996 (although there was a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic), and has traditionally been one of the first races on the Formula 1 calendar.

In 2023, the race saw fantastic drama with three red flags and four safety cars being called into action before Max Verstappen managed to claim victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The race actually finished behind the safety car, lulling fans into a false sense of security as they took to the track before the race had actually finished.

To make matters worse, spectators managed to get close to Nico Hulkenberg's Haas car, which was stranded on track with a warning light flashing, suggesting that the car was not safe.

The thrilling 2023 Australian Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the victory

Fans got to Nico Hulkenberg's car just as the race finished, prompting safety concerns

An FIA investigation into the 2023 Australian Grand Prix is still ongoing

Australian GP chaos

The whole event was criticised, with safety concerns and a 'missing lap' scenario causing confusion during the final red flag restart, overshadowing the actual result.

An FIA investigation into safety at the 2023 event is still ongoing, and event organisers have decided to therefore issue a complete clampdown on track access for the upcoming 2024 Australian GP.

"The Australian Grand Prix Corporation advises that given the ongoing FIA investigation into the early track breach at the conclusion of the 2023 event, there will be no track access for patrons following the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024," an official statement read.

"Decisions regarding patron access to the track at the conclusion of future races will be made at a later date."

