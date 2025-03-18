Jeremy Clarkson hailed for F1 heroics at Australian GP

Popular TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has been singled out for praise by a Formula 1 star following the Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 season got off to a chaotic start in Melbourne over the weekend, with dreadful weather conditions having a huge impact on proceedings.

No fewer than six drivers failed to finish the grand prix, including the likes of Max Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate, Liam Lawson, as well as Spanish veterans Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris lay down a marker for the season ahead, converting Saturday's pole into a race win ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and Mercedes racer George Russell, while there was disappointment for Lewis Hamilton on his Ferrari debut after the seven-time champion came home 10th.

Lewis Hamilton had a day to forget on his Ferrari race debut

Oscar Piastri skidded off the track in the closing stages in Melbourne

Piastri pays tribute to popular presenter

It was also a frustrating afternoon for Oscar Piastri, who was well in contention for a podium finish in front of his home crowd before spinning off the circuit in the latter stages.

The 23-year-old did manage to complete the race, but was left to lament what could have been after crossing the line in ninth spot.

Nevertheless, he remained upbeat over his chances in 2025, and even joked that it could have been a whole lot worse on Sunday had it not been for a bizarre visit to Clarkson's farm in November.

Piastri took to social media to share footage of his day alongside the former Top Gear presenter, but was on the receiving end of some stinging criticism from the 64-year-old after taking 40 minutes to reverse one of the tractors on-site.

Referencing the embarrassing moment following the race at Albert Park, he admitted his experience 'came in handy' as he tried to get his McLaren back on track.

Piastri hopes to be involved in a title battle with team-mate Lando Norris in 2025

“I tried to push a bit too much, I guess," Piastri told media. "In those conditions, very difficult to judge just how slippery it’s going to be.

“I think from one lap to the next, it had really changed a lot and I could see Lando going off in front of me, but I was also already in the corner, basically, so there wasn’t much I could do to slow myself down at that point.

“Then once you’re in the gravel, in the grass, you obviously try to keep the car as straight as possible, and then obviously to get stuck in the grass like that was pretty unbelievable sat in the car.

“But I’ve only got myself to blame for being there, so it’s a shame. I just was trying to stay in the race.

“Tried to go forwards and couldn’t, so good thing I spent some time in the off season trying to learn how to reverse a tractor on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm - I think it came in handy today.”

