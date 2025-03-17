Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

Ferrari will review their performance at the Australian Grand Prix after a nightmare outing during the Formula 1 season opener.

The Scuderia currently occupy seventh in the constructors' standings and languish beneath Sauber, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing the race in P8 and P10 respectively.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen beaten as F1 champion crashes out of thrilling Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Sunday was blighted by a rain shower, where they were late to switch to intermediate tyres and stayed out for too long on slicks causing them to fall down the order.

However, Hamilton reported issues with the car before Ferrari's pit stop blunder, complaining after the race about the tricky balance and claimed they did not extract the full potential out of the SF-25 in Australia.

Ferrari's performance was disappointing in Melbourne

The Australian GP was controlled by the rain

Ferrari to review Australian GP performance

Following such a disappointing result, the Ferrari team will review their performance in Melbourne to figure out why they struggled against their rivals, hopefully in time for the next week's race in China.

"It was a tough race and there are things we have to review and work on. We weren’t the fastest out there, but in such weather conditions, there was a chance of scoring some big points, which we didn’t capitalise on today," Leclerc said in Ferrari's official race review.

Team principal Fred Vasseur also offered his thoughts on Ferrari's tribulations in Melbourne, who admitted to their strategy blunder in an honest assessment.

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at Australian Grand Prix

Fred Vasseur reflects on a bleak Australian Grand Prix

"We can’t be happy with today’s result as it doesn’t match the potential of our car, and that means, as a team, we didn’t do a good job," Vasseur added in a damning claim.

"When the rain returned, we took the risk of staying out, as indeed did Max [Verstappen]. But then we got our next strategy move wrong by staying out one lap too long, and we paid the price."

Vasseur's new driver Hamilton was not a happy passenger at Albert Park, and his tense team radio messages with Riccardo Adami dominated the airwaves during his first race with Ferrari.

The 40-year-old looked to the pace of their rivals, and stated that Ferrari had work to do to catch up with those at the top of the grid.

"McLaren and Red Bull had serious pace, so there’s work to do, but we’ll dig deep. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car next weekend in China," Hamilton said.

READ MORE: Melbourne weather sees race cancelled in official FIA announcement