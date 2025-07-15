Lewis Hamilton 'ABSENT' as Ferrari conduct major test

Lewis Hamilton will miss a major test with Ferrari as the struggling F1 team attempt to remedy their pace issues with a new upgrade for the SF-25.

The seven-time world champion failed to finish on the podium for the first time at the British Grand Prix since 2013 last time out at Silverstone, encapsulating Hamilton’s disappointing first season at Ferrari.

However, Ferrari will attempt to remedy their woes during a ‘filming day’ at Mugello on Wednesday, July 16 where, according to Italy’s Motorsport.com, they will test a new rear suspension which they hope will significantly improve the car.

According to the above publication, Hamilton will not drive the car in Mugello, however, and instead Charles Leclerc will test the new element alongside Ferrari test driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

GPFans have contacted Ferrari to ask for confirmation on this, but the official lineup is yet to be confirmed.

Ferrari will test a new rear suspension at Mugello

Why are Ferrari testing a new suspension package?

The report continues that Ferrari’s simulation results were positive from the new rear suspension, but feedback from the team’s drivers will be crucial to the overall verdict on the upgrade.

Ferrari have particularly struggled with their ride height in 2025, and the new suspension has been designed to make their car less sensitive and improve the operating window of their tyres.

Hamilton and Leclerc drove an updated Ferrari at the Austrian GP back in June, where the team introduced major floor upgrades which both drivers labelled as a step in the right direction.

The team hope that the combined action of the floor and suspension upgrades could be worth a tenth of a second, and potentially bring Ferrari a little closer to McLaren on track at Spa.

Despite a difficult season for both Hamilton and Leclerc, Ferrari hold onto second in the constructors’ championship and enjoy a 12-point advantage over their nearest rivals Mercedes.

