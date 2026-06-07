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Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen, Monaco

Monaco Grand Prix wins from pole position: All-time stats for F1's most famous race

Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen, Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

Monaco Grand Prix wins from pole position: All-time stats for F1's most famous race

Does pole guarantee a win in Monaco?

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Perceived wisdom tells us that getting pole position for Monaco Grand Prix is the biggest guarantee of a race win in F1, but is that really true?

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will start this afternoon's 2026 edition from P1 after a blistering lap around the principality. Ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari.

The oddsmakers definitely believe Antonelli will be tough to pass on a tight street circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult - they make him a 1/2 shot to become the youngest ever winner of this famous race.

The stats tell us that Antonelli has an even chance of claiming top spot on the podium, and if you look at recent history, even better than that.

We have had 71 editions of the race since it joined the F1 calendar, and it has been won 33 times so far from pole position. A conversion rate of 46.5%.

If we narrow things down to the last 21 runnings, since 2004, it's even more difficult to win if you are not on pole.

In those races - starting with Jarno Trulli's 2004 victory - the pole sitter has won 15 times, a dominant win percentage of 71.43%.

As cars become more reliable (and bigger until recent rule changes) so it becomes more unlikely a car fails from pole, and more unlikely it loses track position.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Monaco Grand Prix wins from pole position

Here is the full list of every time the Monaco Grand Prix has been won from pole position:

Year Driver Team
1950Juan Manuel FangioAlfa Romeo
1957Juan Manuel FangioMaserati
1960Stirling MossLotus-Climax
1961Stirling MossLotus-Climax
1964Graham HillBRM
1968Graham HillLotus-Ford Cosworth
1971Jackie StewartTyrrell-Ford Cosworth
1973Jackie StewartTyrrell-Ford Cosworth
1975Niki LaudaFerrari
1976Niki LaudaFerrari
1979Jody ScheckterFerrari
1984Alain ProstMcLaren-TAG
1986Alain ProstMcLaren-TAG
1988Ayrton SennaMcLaren-Honda
1989Ayrton SennaMcLaren-Honda
1990Ayrton SennaMcLaren-Honda
1994Michael SchumacherBenetton-Ford Cosworth
1998Mika HakkinenMcLaren-Mercedes
2004Jarno TrulliRenault
2005Kimi RaikkonenMcLaren-Mercedes
2006Fernando AlonsoRenault
2007Fernando AlonsoMcLaren-Mercedes
2009Jenson ButtonBrawn GP-Mercedes
2010Mark WebberRed Bull-Renault
2011Sebastian VettelRed Bull-Renault
2012Mark WebberRed Bull-Renault
2013Nico RosbergMercedes
2014Nico RosbergMercedes
2018Daniel RicciardoRed Bull-TAG Heuer
2019Lewis HamiltonMercedes
2023Max VerstappenRed Bull-Honda RBPT
2024Charles LeclercFerrari
2025Lando NorrisMcLaren-Mercedes

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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