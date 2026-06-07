Perceived wisdom tells us that getting pole position for Monaco Grand Prix is the biggest guarantee of a race win in F1, but is that really true?

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will start this afternoon's 2026 edition from P1 after a blistering lap around the principality. Ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari.

The oddsmakers definitely believe Antonelli will be tough to pass on a tight street circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult - they make him a 1/2 shot to become the youngest ever winner of this famous race.

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The stats tell us that Antonelli has an even chance of claiming top spot on the podium, and if you look at recent history, even better than that.

We have had 71 editions of the race since it joined the F1 calendar, and it has been won 33 times so far from pole position. A conversion rate of 46.5%.

If we narrow things down to the last 21 runnings, since 2004, it's even more difficult to win if you are not on pole.

In those races - starting with Jarno Trulli's 2004 victory - the pole sitter has won 15 times, a dominant win percentage of 71.43%.

As cars become more reliable (and bigger until recent rule changes) so it becomes more unlikely a car fails from pole, and more unlikely it loses track position.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Monaco Grand Prix wins from pole position

Here is the full list of every time the Monaco Grand Prix has been won from pole position:

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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