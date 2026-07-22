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Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen under 'mounting pressure' from Austria to make Red Bull decision

Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen under 'mounting pressure' from Austria to make Red Bull decision

Max Verstappen is yet to commit to Red Bull

By Jeen Grievink.
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Growing pressure from Red Bull is forcing Max Verstappen to clarify his future, according to former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos.

The Dutch driver’s position is under intense scrutiny, fuelled in part by the upcoming departure of Gianpiero Lambiase.

Since 2016, Lambiase has been Verstappen’s trusted race engineer and is scheduled to join McLaren as Chief Racing Officer by early 2028.

In response, team principal Laurent Mekies looks to have blocked performance engineer Tom Hart’s move to Williams, reportedly promoting him instead as Lambiase’s successor.

Doornbos, however, is quick to downplay the manoeuvre. “I think they might be reading too much into it,” he told the Pit Talk podcast, adding, “It’s natural for them to seek a successor for Lambiase.”

Doornbos also anticipates that with the move to a British rival now confirmed, the departing engineer’s role will shift rapidly.

“Obviously, he’s headed to McLaren and won’t have access to all the insider knowledge he might want - they’re not willing to share anything with their competitor.

"I expect he’ll be seen at fewer races next year,” he said.

At the same time, the analyst observes significant backstage activity at Milton Keynes. “There’s been a lot of personnel movement, and people continue to leave. It might not always hit the headlines, but it’s happening.”

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull make $3bn decision, Verstappen future takes fresh twist

Limited alternatives for Verstappen

Internal reshuffling combined with the RB22’s ongoing balance issues means that every decision around Verstappen is under close scrutiny.

“There are countless factors his engineers and management are weighing - whether to stay or leave,” explained Doornbos.

Yet opportunities with rival teams appear scarce. McLaren CEO Zak Brown is delighted with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who recently extended their contracts through 2028, and a move to Mercedes also seems tricky, especially with emerging talent Kimi Antonelli in the mix.

“Toto Wolff well understands the challenge of managing two superstars in one team,” he pointed out. “That situation naturally brings a lot of tension.”

Pressure from Austria Mounts on Verstappen

Taking a broad view of the situation, the former driver reached a clear conclusion regarding the reigning champion’s near future.

“I believe Max will have little choice but to see out his contract at Red Bull until 2028,” he said.

He also noted that the Austrian team’s management - feeling unsettled by recent performances and an active release clause - is eager for clear answers.

“I understand that pressure is mounting from Austria on Max and his management to make a decision. It’s only fair; the team can’t be left in the dark until the very end of the season,” Doornbos concluded.

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