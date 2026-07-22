George Russell has a fair few feathers in his F1 cap to mark him as a top driver but just a few short months may have rendered that meaningless.

The 28-year-old has been in F1 since 2019 and in nearly every year has impressed. Three excellent years at Williams earned him a move to Mercedes, where over three seasons he got the better of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Already he has seven grand prix victories in an era dominated by Max Verstappen and McLaren, as well as 11 poles, 11 fastest laps and 29 podiums. This is an excellent race driver we are talking about.

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With Mercedes even starting this season with the lead car, Russell was an understandable title favourite, especially after winning the season opener in Australia.

READ MORE: Untelevised F1 team radio shows Russell's X-RATED fury at Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli has usurped George Russell

But since then it's been the Kimi Antonelli show. To the point that as we edge towards the half-way point of the season, Russell now trails his Mercedes team-mate by 50 points - a gap of two race wins.

Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 204 2 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 159 3 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 154 4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 126 5 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 103 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 92 7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 91

Granted, Russell has had reliability problems (car failure while leading in Canada) and it wasn't his fault when he was punted out of the race by Lewis Hamilton in Belgium on Sunday.

But if we are being honest, he's rarely looked as quick as Antonelli throughout the season and that's also factoring the excellent win at the Austrian Grand Prix.

A telling point coming out of Spa is that Russell has a deployment issue, and if you don't know what that is, think of Mario Kart and a speed boost when you collect a mushroom.

Mercedes have admitted this but have come to the conclusion that Russell's driving style is a partial cause of this.

But in the aftermath of another Antonelli win, team boss Toto Wolff didn't seem too down about Russell's afternoon, and it does feel like the team have gravitated towards the energy from Antonelli.

Russell's frustrations are also growing inside the team following an extraordinary unaired radio rant during the Belgian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli is F1's biggest young talent after a breakthrough 2026

Four previous seasons with the team and outstanding moments for Mercedes are holding no value for him in 2026. People have already forgotten he totally destroyed Antonelli in 2025.

Nope, since March it's been all about the rising popularity of what could be Italy's best driver since the great Alberto Ascari over 70 years ago.

Four years of building up to be the No.1 driver at Mercedes for Russell all gone in a few months. Mercedes have a superstar and they know it so where does that leave Russell?

Russell's Ricciardo problem

Unfortunately, that leaves him on the Daniel Ricciardo road and the bad news for Russell is there are no obvious solutions here.

The similarities are striking. Ricciardo (at a similar age to Russell) left Red Bull at the end of 2018, having realised that the team was galvanised behind Max Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull in 2023 as a test driver

His choice was to deal with being Red Bull's No.2 driver or attempt to hit the jackpot elsewhere. That elsewhere was Renault, and as we all know by now, his career never hit the same heights as it did at Red Bull.

If Russell was to leave Mercedes, then Renault, or as they are now known, Alpine have been spoken about as an option. Even in 2018 there was hopes Renault could become good again, nowadays... it's a team treading water.

As for teams that have title ambitions, Red Bull may be an option if Max Verstappen leaves (although it would seem an odd fit), but McLaren and Ferrari look locked out.

So Russell's options are even more difficult. Stay in what looks to be a losing battle at Mercedes and the new favoured son Kimi Antonelli, or join a lesser team.

What is perhaps unfairly judged about the Ricciardo situation is while his move didn't work out, it was the correct call to make. He knew he would never win the title at Red Bull, so he had to move and take that chance even if it didn't work out.

Maybe Russell could jump on the 'hang on, Aston Martin are actually good' train before anyone else. It's a gamble but if he wants to win the world championship it may be one he will have to take or risk becoming F1's forgotten man.

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