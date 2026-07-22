F1 News Today: Red Bull make $3bn decision, Max Verstappen future takes fresh twist
F1 News Today: Red Bull make $3bn decision, Max Verstappen future takes fresh twist
F1's biggest news on Wednesday July 22Make us your Google favorite
Red Bull have reportedly turned down a $3 billion bid to buy their F1 team, led by a former adviser to Bernie Ecclestone.
The Times have reported that having received an eye-watering proposal to sell their junior F1 team, Racing Bulls, the energy drink giants have shut the door on what would have been a monumental team sale.
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Max Verstappen's F1 future takes unexpected turn after Belgian Grand Prix
Where will Max Verstappen go? It's the F1 story of the summer and it's not going away and that's because this is an unusual scenario.
In short, the best driver in F1 is available for any team to sign and drive their car for 2027 and yet at the same time, the four-time world champion doesn't seem to have many options.
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Toto Wolff warns George Russell he is not blameless for Mercedes woes
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed George Russell can not just blame his F1 car for his misfortune in 2026.
Russell entered the season as one of the favourites for the world championship due to having one to the most competitive cars in Mercedes, as well as seeing off his team-mate Kimi Antonelli comfortably in 2025.
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Famous race track abandons F1 in favour of MotoGP
The management at TT Circuit Assen has definitively scrapped plans to bring a Formula 1 race to Drenthe.
With the pinnacle of motorsport fully booked until 2030, there’s simply no room on the calendar for the Dutch circuit.
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F2 team disqualified and handed points deduction over bizarre rule breach
The FIA cracked down hard at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, handing out a disqualification and a hefty fine in the Formula 2 championship.
Campos Racing’s Noel Leon was stripped from the final race results after a team guest was caught with unauthorised communication equipment in the pit lane during a red flag situation caused by Laurens van Hoepen’s crash.
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