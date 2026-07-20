Red Bull star makes U-turn over shock F1 exit

It seems as though Max Verstappen will have a new race engineer at Red Bull

Red Bull Racing have named a replacement for the departing Gianpiero Lambiase, according to reports in Dutch media.

Max Verstappen's long-time race engineer and close ally Lambiase is departing for McLaren for the 2028 season at the latest, leaving Red Bull with a hole to fill.

Of course, it's uncertain as to whether Verstappen himself will still be at the team in 2028, with his manager Raymond Vermeulen revealing recently that the four-time world champion has exit clauses within his current contract.

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But either way, Red Bull need to find a replacement for Lambiase to be the race engineer for whichever driver is in that seat.

Now, De Telegraaf are reporting that the team have found someone to do exactly that.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

Tom Hart to become Verstappen’s new race engineer?

Dutch journalist Erik van Haren has reported that engineer Tom Hart will eventually take over as Verstappen’s race engineer. Although Hart is currently working within Red Bull’s pit box, he was slated to join Williams next year as Alex Albon’s race engineer.

However, Laurent Mekies reportedly intervened on behalf of Red Bull. The Frenchman submitted a request to Williams team principal James Vowles, who agreed to halt the transfer, representing a U-turn for Hart and the team.

It means that Hart will likely take over the role left by Lambiase's eventual departure. It was announced earlier this year that Lambiase - who has worked with Verstappen since 2016 - will become McLaren's chief racing officer.

Will Verstappen follow Lambiase?

Rumours have suggested recently that McLaren's signing of Lambiase is part of a ploy to try and get Verstappen to follow suit, with the four-time champion being linked with a move to the Woking-based outfit.

Red Bull have not provided Verstappen with a car capable of challenging for the championship in 2026, and there are suggestions that Verstappen wants out when performance-based exit clauses come into play.

However, Verstappen himself has remained tight-lipped on his future, suggesting that he wants to put his energy into turning Red Bull's fortunes around, while Oscar Piastri - who had been rumoured to make way for Verstappen at McLaren - confirmed at the Belgian Grand Prix that he will be a McLaren driver in 2027.

It remains to be seen where Verstappen will end up, but if he stays at Red Bull, then it seems as though Hart will soon become his race engineer.

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