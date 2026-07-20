Max Verstappen breaks silence on impact of Red Bull exit: 'That's just how life is'

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has opened up about how the loss of yet another key technical Red Bull figure has impacted him as he weighs up his own future.

Verstappen has been a part of the energy drink giant's F1 family for his entire career and despite losing major figures from the squad such as Adrian Newey, Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and in years to come, his own race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, it still looks likely he will stay put.

The Dutchman's manager Raymond Vermeulen has confirmed Verstappen does have a performance-based exit clause, although he assured that just because one exists, it doesn't guarantee Verstappen's use of it.

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But Vermeulen also told media Verstappen was not born to compete in the midfield, fuelling rumours of a potential move to Mclaren.

The team's management are also said to be growing increasingly frustrated at their star driver's reluctance to shut down the rumours, even saying in Spa this time out that he had: "Nothing to say," when asked for an update.

It surely doesn't help that so many figures close to Verstappen and his success at Red Bull have departed already, with the most recent being senior trackside control engineer, Michael Manning.

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Verstappen urges Red Bull to 'find new talent' after Manning's rival move

Ahead of the F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, Manning announced he had taken up a role with rival F1 team Williams, having already started work as a trackside engineer.

Explaining his decision to leave Red Bull, Manning wrote: "Williams’ engineering heritage is among the most storied in Formula 1. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles to its name, it remains one of the sport’s truly iconic teams.

"However, it is the ambition for the future that drew me to this role. There is a genuine hunger at Grove to return to the sharp end of the grid, and I am looking forward to ensuring the outstanding work at the factory translates into clinical execution at the circuit."

When asked in an FIA press conference at Spa-Francorchamps whether he was concerned about the ongoing loss of engineering names, the latest being Manning, Verstappen insisted on looking ahead.

"We’re just looking to the future, trying to fix the current issues that we have on the car, but that’s a very open discussion," said the 28-year-old.

"Sometimes you get a little bit disappointed or upset after a race, but, for example, after Silverstone you go home, you reset. On Wednesday, I was back at the factory and then you prepare again for the weekends ahead.

"That’s how we’ve been operating all the years together. Of course, some years you’re just a little bit more competitive than others, but in terms of my approach and how we work as a team, nothing really changes.

"People come and go. I think that’s sometimes also part of the process.

"Sometimes you want people to stay, potentially, yes, but I think that’s just how life is and how sport is as well.

"You just have to carry on and try to find new talent. That’s what you also look at all the time, and that’s what we do."

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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