Toto Wolff shuts down George Russell questions at Belgian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff had to step in at the Belgian Grand Prix

During the post-race press conference after the Belgian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff was visibly frustrated by the one-sided barrage of questions from the media about George Russell.

Although Kimi Antonelli had secured the win at Spa-Francorchamps, all eyes in the Mercedes motorhome were initially focused on his team-mate George Russell until Wolff decided to step in.

Antonelli’s victory was a breakthrough moment, yet for the first four and a half minutes of the session, reporters were solely fixated on Russell’s issues.

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As CEO and team principal, Wolff eventually had enough and interrupted the line of questioning with a clear request.

"Could you give the Italians a bit more of the microphone?" His comment, delivered with a mix of humour and seriousness, was meant to shift the focus toward the 19-year-old winner rather than his troubled team-mate.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty

Contrast on Spa-Francorchamps

The intense media scrutiny on Russell stemmed largely from his dramatic Sunday.

The experienced driver qualified third but was forced out of the race on the very first lap after a collision with Lewis Hamilton at Les Combes.

Additionally, he had been struggling all weekend with power delivery issues and a lack of top speed, marking his third zero score in the past six races.

Wolff aimed to redirect the spotlight towards Antonelli, who had started from pole and raced his way to victory.

This win marked his sixth triumph in his debut season and significantly increased his lead in the battle for the world title.

Currently sitting at 204 points, Antonelli now leads by 45 points over his nearest rival, Hamilton, with Russell a further five points adrift.

Russell blames Mercedes PU for Spa failure

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Russell said the collision with Hamilton was a racing incident - but insisted that he should never have been in the situation in the first place.

"I just got totally swallowed up down the straight," he said.

"I lost three positions down the straight down into Turn Five and then the incident was a racing incident.

"Maybe I could have gone a bit wider, maybe he [Hamilton] could have braked a bit more. The incident shouldn't have happened if I had the speed down the straight."

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