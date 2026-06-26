Max Verstappen manager fires Red Bull warning: 'He wasn't born to compete in midfield'
Max Verstappen manager fires Red Bull warning: 'He wasn't born to compete in midfield'
F1 silly season is really hotting upMake us your Google favorite
Max Verstappen's manager has sent a thinly-veiled warning to Red Bull as the superstar F1 driver's future hangs in the balance.
The Dutchman's next move has been one of the hottest topics in the sport over the last year, with almost constant reports that he could leave Red Bull if they cannot provide him with a winning car.
Verstappen has been linked with McLaren during the last 24 hours, a change from the Mercedes rumours which have been swirling for the last 12 months, as silly season 2026 really starts to hot up.
With Verstappen struggling in seventh place in the championship standings it is clear that talk of a potential Red Bull exit is not just an empty threat.
The 28-year-old's manager Raymond Vermeulen has been consistent in his public statements, making it clear that while the preferred option would be for Verstappen to stay at Red Bull, the deciding factor will be his chances of once again contending for championships.
On Friday Vermeulen went public again, telling De Telegraaf that Verstappen 'wasn't born to race in the midfield', while continuing to leave all options open.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'in secret talks with McLaren' about stunning team switch
Verstappen's manager: We must focus on performance
“Our goal is to finish this adventure together with Red Bull," Vermeulen said.
"The spirit of Red Bull and the spirit of Verstappen, they match. We just need a package that allows us to fight at the front. That has always been the foundation.
"We feel at home at Red Bull, but we want to be competitive. In the end, Max wasn’t born to race in the midfield.
He continued: “[Red Bull's engine development] is obviously very positive. The foundation is right. Here in Austria, the team is bringing a massive update for the car.
"'Let’s hope it has a positive effect, because it’s clear we need to make progress. Max is seventh in the championship. That’s not where he and Red Bull belong, but it is the reality.”
Naturallly, Vermeulen refused to give any sort of definitive answer on Verstappen's immediate future, saying: “We now have the time to focus on the car’s performance. That has nothing to do with leaving or not leaving.
"We just want to see where we stand and how the car develops. And that means we don’t need to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ right now.
"We have agreements and we stick to them. And loyalty has always been our starting point, from both parties.
"Over all these years we’ve had many new contracts, and they have always been carefully considered.”
Verstappen contract, and the exit clause
Verstappen currently has a contract at Red Bull which runs through to 2028 and reportedly pays him $70million a year, but as with all major athlete agreements, it does have an exit clause.
The clause reportedly means Verstappen can activate it this summer if he is outside the top two in the championship standings. Right now that appears highly likely to be the case after the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 26.
Reports also suggest that Verstappen would have three months through to October in which to decide whether he wants to activate the exit clause. A drawn-out saga would be the nightmare scenario for Red Bull.
Mekies says 'Max wants to stay but he wants a fast car'
Team principal Laurent Mekies clearly understands the situation perfectly, and he gave his take during a press conference on Friday.
”Max has made clear to us that he wants to continue with the team. It’s equally clear that he needs a fast car for him to be happy with the team," he explained.
“You may recall also that he has been vocal about the progress that we needed to have on the regulations.
"We are in the fortunate situation for the sport where there have been very open sessions between FIA, F1 and the teams, and we have managed to tweak these regulations for 2027 and 2028.
"And I think it’s great not only for Max, it’s great for the fast drivers and it’s great for the sport.”
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes to announce huge driver move
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes set to announce huge driver move
- Today 16:29
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Martin Brundle pays tribute after Sky Sports F1 presenter's departure
Red Bull chief 'set to leave' for rival F1 team
F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix FREE
Latest News
F1 boss makes statement on driver linked to join team: 'He's doing very well'
- 35 minutes ago
Max Verstappen manager fires Red Bull warning: 'He wasn't born to compete in midfield'
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix result STILL in doubt as two drivers issue protest response
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso just dropped the biggest clue yet about his F1 future
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull boss issues statement on Max Verstappen F1 future
- 3 hours ago
Martin Brundle pays tribute after Sky Sports F1 presenter's departure
- Today 19:30
Most read
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
- 10 june
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 11 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
- 7 june