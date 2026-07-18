Max Verstappen's manager spotted entering McLaren HQ at Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren have now confirmed the reason for the visit

The manager of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was spotted heading into the McLaren motorhome in the Spa paddock at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Raymond Vermeulen was snapped paying a visit to the papaya F1 team's temporary home amid rumours that Red Bull's star driver could be on his way out after being a key part of the energy drink giant's F1 family for over a decade.

As silly season gets underway in 2026, Verstappen and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri have been at the centre of reports that a potential driver swap could be on the cards despite both stars being contracted until 2028.

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Both Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown have attempted to swat the rumours away, with the Aussie F1 star verbally confirming in Spa this weekend that he will be driving for the Woking-based squad in 2027.

Verstappen on the other hand hasn't done much to prevent the rumour mill from turning, refusing to comment on the uncertainty surrounding his future.

So who can blame us for wondering what his manager might be up to creeping into McLaren's Spa HQ?

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McLaren squash rumours around Verstappen visit

After Vermeulen was seen stepping into the McLaren F1 hospitality ahead of Sunday's main event in Belgium, the team have clarified the reason for the visit from the Dutchman's manager and his father, Jos Verstappen.

On Thursday it was announced that young driver Dries Van Langendonck had joined Verstappen Racing, with the McLaren junior remaining part of the British racing program whilst receiving additional support from the four-time champion.

Verstappen himself expressed enthusiasm about the new signing to the media in Spa, saying: "I’m truly impressed by the rapid progress Dries has made in his career, from his success in karting to his early steps in open-wheel racing," he said.

"After getting to know him and his family, I am convinced that he has all it takes to become an exceptional driver."

The now 15-year-old signed with McLaren in 2024, and Verstappen Racing will now manage his career.

As pictures of Verstappen's team entering the McLaren motorhome spread quickly on social media, McLaren have moved to squash rumours that the visit was concerning the 28-year-old.

Instead, they have confirmed Vermeulen and Jos Verstappen were simply entering the McLaren motorhome to see Van Langendonck and his parents following the announcement of his signing to Verstappen Racing.

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