Max Verstappen's manager spotted entering McLaren HQ at Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's manager spotted entering McLaren HQ at Belgian Grand Prix
McLaren have now confirmed the reason for the visitMake us your Google favorite
The manager of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was spotted heading into the McLaren motorhome in the Spa paddock at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
Raymond Vermeulen was snapped paying a visit to the papaya F1 team's temporary home amid rumours that Red Bull's star driver could be on his way out after being a key part of the energy drink giant's F1 family for over a decade.
As silly season gets underway in 2026, Verstappen and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri have been at the centre of reports that a potential driver swap could be on the cards despite both stars being contracted until 2028.
Both Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown have attempted to swat the rumours away, with the Aussie F1 star verbally confirming in Spa this weekend that he will be driving for the Woking-based squad in 2027.
Verstappen on the other hand hasn't done much to prevent the rumour mill from turning, refusing to comment on the uncertainty surrounding his future.
So who can blame us for wondering what his manager might be up to creeping into McLaren's Spa HQ?
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed
McLaren squash rumours around Verstappen visit
After Vermeulen was seen stepping into the McLaren F1 hospitality ahead of Sunday's main event in Belgium, the team have clarified the reason for the visit from the Dutchman's manager and his father, Jos Verstappen.
On Thursday it was announced that young driver Dries Van Langendonck had joined Verstappen Racing, with the McLaren junior remaining part of the British racing program whilst receiving additional support from the four-time champion.
Verstappen himself expressed enthusiasm about the new signing to the media in Spa, saying: "I’m truly impressed by the rapid progress Dries has made in his career, from his success in karting to his early steps in open-wheel racing," he said.
"After getting to know him and his family, I am convinced that he has all it takes to become an exceptional driver."
The now 15-year-old signed with McLaren in 2024, and Verstappen Racing will now manage his career.
As pictures of Verstappen's team entering the McLaren motorhome spread quickly on social media, McLaren have moved to squash rumours that the visit was concerning the 28-year-old.
Instead, they have confirmed Vermeulen and Jos Verstappen were simply entering the McLaren motorhome to see Van Langendonck and his parents following the announcement of his signing to Verstappen Racing.
READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
Ferrari in race against time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car after Belgian Grand Prix crash
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen's manager spotted entering McLaren HQ at Belgian Grand Prix
- 29 minutes ago
Ferrari in race against time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car after Belgian Grand Prix crash
- Today 14:27
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix
- Today 13:43
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa
- Today 12:23
Max Verstappen 'must be selfish' to avoid career-ending F1 decision
- Today 11:55
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july