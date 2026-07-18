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Lewis Hamilton in the media pen at the Belgian GP

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Lewis Hamilton in the media pen at the Belgian GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The Belgian GP takes place on Sunday!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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F1 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts on pole for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

Antonelli put in a storming lap, finishing over half a second clear of his team-mate and championship rival George Russell, who qualified down in fourth.

Joining Antonelli on the front row will be four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who got a great tow from his team-mate Isack Hadjar and therefore managed to get within three tenths of Antonelli's pole time.

Lando Norris was third in qualifying, but that will translate to 13th, after he was handed a 10-place grid drop before the weekend for his McLaren team fitting a new control electronics unit outside of his allowed three for the season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have therefore been promoted up to fourth and fifth respectively, with Russell just ahead of them in third.

Further down the grid, a number of other hefty penalties have been handed out to drivers for their teams having changed various parts on their cars.

Both Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso have to start at the back of the pack because they have exceeded 15 places-worth of grid penalties, having changed a number of components on their power units, over the allowed amount of parts for the season.

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll also exceeded the number of MGU-Ks for the season on his Aston Martin, meaning he was handed a 10-place grid penalty before the weekend had even started, just like Norris.

Here is the official starting grid for Sunday's race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

F1 Starting Grid - Belgian Grand Prix

With plenty of penalties being dished out this weekend, the provisional starting grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix has now been officially confirmed by the FIA.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid
Pos Driver Team
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 George Russell Mercedes
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren
7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls
8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
11 Franco Colapinto Alpine
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
13 Lando Norris* McLaren
14 Carlos Sainz Williams
15 Oliver Bearman Haas
16 Alex Albon Williams
17 Esteban Ocon Haas
18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac
20 Lance Stroll** Aston Martin
21 Isack Hadjar*** Red Bull
22 Fernando Alonso**** Aston Martin

* - Lando Norris has been given a 10-place grid drop for fitting a control electronics unit outside of his allowed three for the season.

** - Lance Stroll has been given a 10-place grid drop for fitting a new MGU-K outside of his allowed three for the season.

*** - Isack Hadjar has been ordered to start from the back of the grid after fitting a new ICE, a new exhaust system and a new turbocharger all outside of his allocations for the season.

**** - Fernando Alonso has been ordered to start from the back of the grid after fitting a new energy store, control electrics and power unit ancillary components all outside of his allocations for the season.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans. Click here to sign up just in time for the Belgian GP.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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