F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
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F1 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts on pole for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the standings.
Antonelli put in a storming lap, finishing over half a second clear of his team-mate and championship rival George Russell, who qualified down in fourth.
Joining Antonelli on the front row will be four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who got a great tow from his team-mate Isack Hadjar and therefore managed to get within three tenths of Antonelli's pole time.
Lando Norris was third in qualifying, but that will translate to 13th, after he was handed a 10-place grid drop before the weekend for his McLaren team fitting a new control electronics unit outside of his allowed three for the season.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have therefore been promoted up to fourth and fifth respectively, with Russell just ahead of them in third.
Further down the grid, a number of other hefty penalties have been handed out to drivers for their teams having changed various parts on their cars.
Both Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso have to start at the back of the pack because they have exceeded 15 places-worth of grid penalties, having changed a number of components on their power units, over the allowed amount of parts for the season.
Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll also exceeded the number of MGU-Ks for the season on his Aston Martin, meaning he was handed a 10-place grid penalty before the weekend had even started, just like Norris.
Here is the official starting grid for Sunday's race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
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F1 Starting Grid - Belgian Grand Prix
With plenty of penalties being dished out this weekend, the provisional starting grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix has now been officially confirmed by the FIA.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|13
|Lando Norris*
|McLaren
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|20
|Lance Stroll**
|Aston Martin
|21
|Isack Hadjar***
|Red Bull
|22
|Fernando Alonso****
|Aston Martin
* - Lando Norris has been given a 10-place grid drop for fitting a control electronics unit outside of his allowed three for the season.
** - Lance Stroll has been given a 10-place grid drop for fitting a new MGU-K outside of his allowed three for the season.
*** - Isack Hadjar has been ordered to start from the back of the grid after fitting a new ICE, a new exhaust system and a new turbocharger all outside of his allocations for the season.
**** - Fernando Alonso has been ordered to start from the back of the grid after fitting a new energy store, control electrics and power unit ancillary components all outside of his allocations for the season.
F1 Race Times - 2026 Belgian Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans. Click here to sign up just in time for the Belgian GP.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
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