F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli starts on pole for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

Antonelli put in a storming lap, finishing over half a second clear of his team-mate and championship rival George Russell, who qualified down in fourth.

Joining Antonelli on the front row will be four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who got a great tow from his team-mate Isack Hadjar and therefore managed to get within three tenths of Antonelli's pole time.

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Lando Norris was third in qualifying, but that will translate to 13th, after he was handed a 10-place grid drop before the weekend for his McLaren team fitting a new control electronics unit outside of his allowed three for the season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have therefore been promoted up to fourth and fifth respectively, with Russell just ahead of them in third.

Further down the grid, a number of other hefty penalties have been handed out to drivers for their teams having changed various parts on their cars.

Both Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso have to start at the back of the pack because they have exceeded 15 places-worth of grid penalties, having changed a number of components on their power units, over the allowed amount of parts for the season.

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll also exceeded the number of MGU-Ks for the season on his Aston Martin, meaning he was handed a 10-place grid penalty before the weekend had even started, just like Norris.

Here is the official starting grid for Sunday's race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

F1 Starting Grid - Belgian Grand Prix

With plenty of penalties being dished out this weekend, the provisional starting grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix has now been officially confirmed by the FIA.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid Pos Driver Team 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 George Russell Mercedes 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 11 Franco Colapinto Alpine 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 13 Lando Norris* McLaren 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 16 Alex Albon Williams 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 20 Lance Stroll** Aston Martin 21 Isack Hadjar*** Red Bull 22 Fernando Alonso**** Aston Martin

* - Lando Norris has been given a 10-place grid drop for fitting a control electronics unit outside of his allowed three for the season.

** - Lance Stroll has been given a 10-place grid drop for fitting a new MGU-K outside of his allowed three for the season.

*** - Isack Hadjar has been ordered to start from the back of the grid after fitting a new ICE, a new exhaust system and a new turbocharger all outside of his allocations for the season.

**** - Fernando Alonso has been ordered to start from the back of the grid after fitting a new energy store, control electrics and power unit ancillary components all outside of his allocations for the season.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans. Click here to sign up just in time for the Belgian GP.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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