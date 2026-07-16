The $215m F1 arms race that could give Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

There was once a time where F1 was simply a race for teams to spend their way to the top of the championship, with no limits on the amount of cash that could be used to do so.

However, those days are now far behind us.

Ahead of the 2021 campaign, the FIA introduced an F1 cost cap, kickstarting an era where competitive upgrades packages must be balanced with a strategic rollout to get the most out of the budget given to each team on the grid across an entire season.

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This budget was previously capped at $135 million but in line with the introduction of the completely overhauled 2026 regulations, teams have been handed an extra $80 million to spend wisely.

And though we aren't even at the halfway point in the season yet, we have already seen how the cost cap could impact the title fight this year due to the wildly different approach to upgrades taken by the top two teams, Mercedes and Ferrari.

The topic of upgrades and spending even caused a rift between rival team principals Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur when the Silver Arrows boss suggested the Scuderia would eventually run out of money if they kept up with their aggressive upgrades rate.

Vasseur took Wolff's comments as a suggestion that Ferrari were cheating, though as things stand, both teams will be well within their budget for the season (although Mercedes certainly have more wiggle room than Ferrari do).

Thanks to Ferrari's fierce upgrades, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is well-placed to contend for a record-breaking eighth drivers' title, but how his team plan to roll out any remaining upgrades could be vital to whether he actually manages to lift the trophy at the end of the season or not.

So, let's take a look at what F1's cost cap is and what it could mean for the 2026 title fight.

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What is F1's cost cap?

To answer this question directly, it's $215 million, per team, per season.

This number was bumped up for 2026 in line with the overhauled chassis and power unit regulations, but the reason for its existence remains the same: to help deliver a more competitive championship that removes financial barriers and helps to ensure the long-term stability of all teams on the grid.

Prior to its introduction, spending among F1 teams was unregulated and meant the richest constructors' could spend their way to the top of the standings through hiring the most sought after talents and building the best facilities for their staff and drivers to work from.

However, this hasn't been completed eradicated and does still come into play somewhat considering the richest teams can still muscle in to offer the highest price for the hottest drivers on the market (a driver's salary isn't included in the cost cap).

So what is included? Well, essentially it's anything that directly impacts a team's performance. This goes for all design ventures and equipment, all research and development in general, and the cost of manufacturing new parts.

Any legal, health and safety, HR, finance, marketing and sustainability initiative costs are excluded from the budget, and as well as the aforementioned driver salaries/retainers, the salaries of the three highest-paid staff among the team are also ruled out.

The cost of travelling to a race weekend also doesn't come under the cost cap and after a tweak to the initial regulations, neither does the catering costs at both the team factories and at races.

Teams can hold up to a maximum of $2 million of an unspent cap to use across the following season, although there is a mechanism for an allowance where staff are employed in high-cost jurisdictions, such as Switzerland where the newly named Audi F1 team (formerly Sauber) are partially based.

How could the F1 cost cap impact 2026 championship fight?

Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur clashed recently over their varying approaches to bringing upgrades this season

Now that you know what the cost cap includes, hopefully it has become clear just how crucial an F1 team's spending can be.

Let's take our championship challengers Mercedes and Ferrari. So far in 2026, the Scuderia have been aggressive with their upgrades approach and it has brought notable improvement on track.

Vasseur's squad brought upgrades to the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix just last month for example, and it's no coincidence that this was where the seven-time champion managed to break his 686-day win drought, picking up his first grand prix victory in red.

That win in Spain even handed Hamilton the 25 points he needed to jump up to P2 in the drivers' standings, and though he has since lost that position, he and team-mate Charles Leclerc still remain firmly in the fight along with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

But whilst Ferrari haven't held back on bringing major improvements to multiple race weekends this season, Mercedes have been more reticent to come with bigger packages so far.

Mercedes and Ferrari appear to be deploying different strategies here, one going hard to catch up. The other playing the longer game as they are already at the front of the pack.

However there is a catch and it is the $215 million cost cap which come the end of the season, both teams will have had to adhere to.

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In Barcelona, Ferrari were the team who brought the most extensive wave of upgrades not just compared to Mercedes, but across the grid as a whole.

Though changes to their front wing, floor and sidepods may have worked in Hamilton's favour in Spain, Ferrari have taken a gamble by going in hard with their upgrades so early on in the season.

Mercedes currently have the lead and are likely biding their time to keep the upgrades in their back pocket for when they really need them, and only one team can come out on top to lift the constructors' trophy in just a few months' time.

Eventually, either Ferrari or Mercedes will be proved wrong.

The Maranello-based squad's upgrades may have a bigger payoff because they were introduced early and will therefore be in play for longer.

Mercedes meanwhile will have more evidence to base their upgrades on as they continue to get more mileage and race data underneath them, and smaller incremental changes may keep them ahead of Ferrari when it really matters.

That being said, the 2026 campaign has so far been like no other and when you take into account the fact two races have already been cancelled this season, with potentially even further last-minute calendar changes to come, only time will tell whether Mercedes have left it too late to allow their upgrades to really work for them out on track.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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