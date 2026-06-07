F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's how you can watch the 71st running of the Monaco GP
The 71st running of the legendary Monaco Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, June 7).
The 2026 Monaco GP is the sixth round of this year's F1 season, and Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will be looking to extend his lead in the drivers' championship over team-mate George Russell on Sunday.
Monaco's race is one of the most iconic in the motorsport calendar, and it made its debut on the F1 calendar back in 1950, when Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio claimed success around the streets of the principality.
It wasn't until 1955 that it became a regular leg of the F1 world championship, however, and since then a plethora of F1 legends have graced the street circuit.
This year, the likes of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, four-time champion Max Verstappen and hometown hero Charles Leclerc are trying to crash the Mercedes party, with the team having claimed all five grands prix victories in 2026 so far.
Here's how you can watch the 78-lap race in your region.
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READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with all penalties applied
F1 Race Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST), and the 78-lap race will last around 90 minutes.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 7, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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