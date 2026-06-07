F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Here's how you can watch the 71st running of the Monaco GP

The 71st running of the legendary Monaco Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, June 7).

The 2026 Monaco GP is the sixth round of this year's F1 season, and Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will be looking to extend his lead in the drivers' championship over team-mate George Russell on Sunday.

Monaco's race is one of the most iconic in the motorsport calendar, and it made its debut on the F1 calendar back in 1950, when Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio claimed success around the streets of the principality.

Article continues under video

It wasn't until 1955 that it became a regular leg of the F1 world championship, however, and since then a plethora of F1 legends have graced the street circuit.

This year, the likes of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, four-time champion Max Verstappen and hometown hero Charles Leclerc are trying to crash the Mercedes party, with the team having claimed all five grands prix victories in 2026 so far.

Here's how you can watch the 78-lap race in your region.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with all penalties applied

F1 Race Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST), and the 78-lap race will last around 90 minutes.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 7, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: FIA confirm McLaren punishment after Norris incident at Monaco GP

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

Related