F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The Monaco Grand Prix takes place today!
The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix later today, after a scintillating qualifying session on Saturday.
Qualifying in Monaco is one of the most important sessions of the year, with the track very narrow and drivers unable to find too many opportunities to overtake come race day on Sunday.
It means that whoever starts on pole has one hand on the race victory, and this year the driver with that honour is Kimi Antonelli, who put in a brilliant lap in Q3 to finish ahead of all his competitors.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was beaten by the 19-year-old by just four thousandths of a second, but will nevertheless start the race from the front row, claiming second.
The two Ferrari drivers are then behind the top two, with Lewis Hamilton beating Charles Leclerc in grand prix qualifying for the third time this year.
It means that, ahead of the 71st running of the legendary Monaco GP, the grid is now set, as Kimi Antonelli looks to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.
The Monaco Grand Prix made its debut on the F1 calendar back in 1950, and since 1955, it has been consistently part of every season of the sport, barring the COVID-hit 2020 season.
READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Starting Grid - Monaco Grand Prix
Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
F1 Race Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST), and the 78-lap race will last around 90 minutes.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 7, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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READ MORE: FIA confirm McLaren punishment after Norris incident at Monaco GP
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