F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix later today, after a scintillating qualifying session on Saturday.

Qualifying in Monaco is one of the most important sessions of the year, with the track very narrow and drivers unable to find too many opportunities to overtake come race day on Sunday.

It means that whoever starts on pole has one hand on the race victory, and this year the driver with that honour is Kimi Antonelli, who put in a brilliant lap in Q3 to finish ahead of all his competitors.

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was beaten by the 19-year-old by just four thousandths of a second, but will nevertheless start the race from the front row, claiming second.

The two Ferrari drivers are then behind the top two, with Lewis Hamilton beating Charles Leclerc in grand prix qualifying for the third time this year.

It means that, ahead of the 71st running of the legendary Monaco GP, the grid is now set, as Kimi Antonelli looks to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

The Monaco Grand Prix made its debut on the F1 calendar back in 1950, and since 1955, it has been consistently part of every season of the sport, barring the COVID-hit 2020 season.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid - Monaco Grand Prix

Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:

F1 Race Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST), and the 78-lap race will last around 90 minutes.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 7, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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READ MORE: FIA confirm McLaren punishment after Norris incident at Monaco GP

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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