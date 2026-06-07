F1 star ‘won't start’ Monaco Grand Prix as team finds last-minute issue
F1 star ‘won't start’ Monaco Grand Prix as team finds last-minute issue
One F1 driver may not be able to start the Monaco Grand Prix
Racing Bulls F1 star Liam Lawson was reported as being unlikely to start the Monaco Grand Prix after a late issue, but it has since emerged that his car has been fixed.
The Kiwi racer made it into Q3 on Saturday in Monaco, managing to obtain a P10 grid slot for the race where qualifying is king. However, a crucial points finish for Racing Bulls is now under threat.
Speaking live during Sky Sports F1's coverage ahead of the race on Sunday, Brundle revealed by the Racing Bulls garage in the pit lane: "I might have some breaking news. He's not going to make the race.
"I was just talking to him, the best case scenario is that he starts in the pit lane. The car has got some gremlins. It's still up on jacks in the garage.
"What a shame after such a mega qualifying."
Will Liam Lawson start Monaco Grand Prix?
Shortly after, however, Lawson was spotted with his helmet and race suit on, and jumped into the cockpit of his Racing Bulls once the pit lane had opened.
Lawson has since taken to the track for his reconnaissance laps and has resumed his race preparations, which means that hopefully he will be able to start the race.
His grid slot is yet to be confirmed.
F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast
Sunday is the day on which the main event falls, and it will also see the warmest conditions of the entire weekend, with temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius forecast for lights out at 3pm local time.
No rain is forecast for the entirety of the race distance, with temperatures dipping slightly to 23 degrees Celsius in the second hour, but this will feel more like 28 with sunny intervals in the sky.
Wind speeds will be slightly lower than the previous two days, at around 6mph, while humidity might make it a sticky afternoon for the drivers, sat at 67 per cent.
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with all penalties applied
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