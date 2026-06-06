F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch 2026 Monaco Grand Prix for FREE
F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch 2026 Monaco Grand Prix for FREE
Get your free trial on Apple TV just in time for qualifying at the Monaco GP
The sixth round of the F1 2026 championship is already underway as the stars of the grid return to race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
After two back-to-back sprint weekends, the event in Monte Carlo sees the return of the regular race weekend schedule, meaning Saturday's highlight will be qualifying ahead of Sunday's grand prix.
There's arguably not a more important qualifying session on the calendar than in Monaco, where the confines of the narrow street circuit demand the drivers to risk it all in hope of securing the coveted pole position.
And it's good news for fans planning to tune into the qualifying and main event in Monaco, you can watch all the action unfold for FREE on Apple TV.
Apple TV is the new stateside rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.
ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, shown as the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map to enjoy during the live sessions.
Here's how you can get a free trial and watch the action unfold in Monaco this weekend at no expense.
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How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix for free
Unsure if you're ready to fork out the money for Apple TV just yet? Why not use the jewel in F1's crown to give the streaming platform a test run?
Sign up here for a seven-day free trial and watch the race and even some of next weekend's action in Spain for nothing!
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Monaco Grand Prix start time
The race in the principality starts at 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, June 6. That's 9am ET, 8am CT or 6am PT on Sunday if you are tuning in from the West Coast.
Where you can watch
The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro and Mac. It can also be viewed via popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.
Is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix showing on Netflix?
No, this weekend's 78-lap race in Monaco will not be shown on Netflix.
The streaming giants teamed up with Apple TV for the Canadian GP last time out, allowing US subscribers to watch the action unfold in Montreal on Netflix, but that option will not be on offer for Monaco.
How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?
The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.
F1 presenters on Apple TV
On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.
The very man who delivered the iconic Leclerc victory commentary during his 2024 win will return with F1 TV via Apple TV for this weekend's Monaco GP—Alex Jacques. He will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.
There are a couple of new additions as well – namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.
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