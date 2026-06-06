George Russell 'bamboozled' by Kimi Antonelli thrashing at Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has faced the media following yet another outing where he finished much further down the order than team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

At this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Russell was once again handed the chance to prove himself after Antonelli's fourth consecutive grand prix win in Montreal put him 43 points ahead of the Brit at the top of the standings.

Considering Russell was tipped as the championship favourite both before and after his victory in Melbourne at the first race of the year, the 28-year-old has suffered a spectacular fall from grace.

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In the months that have followed since the Australian GP, Russell has lost out to Antonelli in every single full-length race, and things didn't get much better as he watched the Italian teenager snatch the coveted Monaco GP pole on Saturday.

Russell on the other hand could only manage sixth and is clearly feeling the pressure as his title chances and potentially his full-time seat with the Silver Arrows is at risk.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

Russell at a loss over Monaco qualifying

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after Monaco GP qualifying, Russell discussed his pace struggle and the glaring difference between he and Antonelli.

Asked if he understood what has been going on with his recent performance slump, Russell replied: "If I knew, I would be able to not be in that position.

"The start of the year was just easy. Every lap I did in practice, qualifying, it was P1 - worst case P2 - every single session. Q1, Q2, Q3.

"Last three races it's just been nowhere. Even Canada was a real fight to get a decent lap and then I just nailed it at both of those sessions but that was sort of like pulling something special out of the hat and a little bit 'lucky' to do it at the right time.

"But that's just where I am right now. I don't really now."

Russell addresses Mercedes F1 trust issues

Anyone watching on as Russell tackled the unforgiving street circuit on Saturday may have got the impression that the Brit has lost confidence in his machinery.

Addressing potential trust issues with the W17, Russell said: "There's definitely some things we've seen that the changes with this year's car, with my natural driving style doesn't suit it as last year's car did. Kimi and I have had different driving styles.

"I don't want to go into too much detail but it was clear last year and it's clear this year, but obviously last year it suited me just fine and this year it's suiting him perfectly well. So either I need to adjust to this and I'll do my best to do that, but it still doesn't answer why the start of the year was such a breeze."

Having been truly thrashed by Antonelli once again on Saturday, Russell summed up his confusion well, concluding: "I don't know. A bit bamboozled right now."

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