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Verstappen during practice in Canada

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen during practice in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

The F1 standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Here are the F1 2026 Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and after Saturday's sprint in Montreal.

George Russell responded perfectly to pressure from team-mate Kimi Antonelli, by winning the sprint race in Montreal.

The Italian driver tried his best to claim the race victory, and at one stage collided with his team-mate, eventually losing second place to Lando Norris.

As a result, the gap between Antonelli and Russell has diminished to 18 points ahead of the main race in Canada.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA investigate Hamilton, F1 star fumes 'It's completely s***'

F1 Drivers' Standings ahead of 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Pos. Driver Team Pts.
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes106
2George RussellMercedes88
3Charles LeclercFerrari63
4Lando NorrisMcLaren58
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari54
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren48
7Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing28
8Oliver BearmanHaas F1 Team17
9Pierre GaslyAlpine16
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls10
11Franco ColapintoAlpine7
12Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls5
13Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing4
14Carlos SainzWilliams4
15Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
16Esteban OconHaas F1 Team1
17Alexander AlbonWilliams1
18Nico HulkenbergAudi0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

F1 Constructors' Standings ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Pos. Team Pts.
1Mercedes194
2Ferrari117
3McLaren106
4Red Bull Racing32
5Alpine23
6Haas18
7Racing Bulls15
8Williams5
9Audi2
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP

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