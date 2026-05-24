F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

The F1 standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

Here are the F1 2026 Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and after Saturday's sprint in Montreal.

George Russell responded perfectly to pressure from team-mate Kimi Antonelli, by winning the sprint race in Montreal.

The Italian driver tried his best to claim the race victory, and at one stage collided with his team-mate, eventually losing second place to Lando Norris.

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As a result, the gap between Antonelli and Russell has diminished to 18 points ahead of the main race in Canada.

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F1 Drivers' Standings ahead of 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Constructors' Standings ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Pos. Team Pts. 1 Mercedes 194 2 Ferrari 117 3 McLaren 106 4 Red Bull Racing 32 5 Alpine 23 6 Haas 18 7 Racing Bulls 15 8 Williams 5 9 Audi 2 10 Cadillac 0 11 Aston Martin 0

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