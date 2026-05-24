F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
The F1 standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix
Here are the F1 2026 Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and after Saturday's sprint in Montreal.
George Russell responded perfectly to pressure from team-mate Kimi Antonelli, by winning the sprint race in Montreal.
The Italian driver tried his best to claim the race victory, and at one stage collided with his team-mate, eventually losing second place to Lando Norris.
As a result, the gap between Antonelli and Russell has diminished to 18 points ahead of the main race in Canada.
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F1 Drivers' Standings ahead of 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Pts.
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|106
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|88
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|63
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|58
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|54
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|48
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|28
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|16
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|7
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|5
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
|Pos.
|Team
|Pts.
|1
|Mercedes
|194
|2
|Ferrari
|117
|3
|McLaren
|106
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|32
|5
|Alpine
|23
|6
|Haas
|18
|7
|Racing Bulls
|15
|8
|Williams
|5
|9
|Audi
|2
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP
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