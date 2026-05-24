George Russell retired from the Canadian Grand Prix after a thrilling battle with Mercedes F1 team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

The two championship challengers duelled for the lead for the first 30 laps of the Canadian Grand Prix, with the lead changing hands regularly, teetering on the edge of contact occasionally.

However, Russell suffered a power unit failure, parking his car and throwing part of it out onto the track, as the blow to his championship chances sunk in.

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As a result, Antonelli inherited the lead, while Max Verstappen moved up to second and Lewis Hamilton was promoted to third.

The retirement has brought Russell's 38-race finishing streak to an end, but the Mercedes star's woes continued when he was reported to the stewards for throwing his headrest out of the car.

When Russell returned to the paddock he could be seen with team principal Toto Wolff, who placed a consoling arm around his driver.

Bad day for the Brits: Russell and Norris retire

In control of the race, Antonelli pulled out a seven second advantage over Verstappen, as Hamilton switched to new medium tyres and set the fastest lap of the race.

Antonelli's lead was slashed when he was greeted by a group of backmarkers, with the gap to Verstappen reduced to four seconds as Sergio Perez battled Esteban Ocon in front of him. The slower cars prompted a rant from the Antonelli over team radio, but eventually managed to clock up an advantage over the chasing Red Bull.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris became the second Mercedes-powered car to retire and pulled into the safety road, where he complained about gearbox issues over team radio.

Russell 'lost for words' after Canadian GP retirement

Speaking to Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes once he returned to the press pen, Russell explained: "Everything turned off all of a sudden, went into the corner. Yeah, engine stops, no electronics, no proper braking. So, yeah, bit lost for words right now.

"I'm proud of my weekend, pole in the sprint, won the sprint, pole in qualifying, I was leading when I stopped and had good battles with Kimi. From my side, I don't feel like there was anything more I could have done this weekend, so I will leave satisfied, of course. I'm pretty damn frustrated with what's happened.

On battle his battle with Antonelli, Russell said: "I loved it, to be honest. I really enjoyed it. Like the karting days. We didn't make any contact, it was hard, close. Yeah, I loved it. That was what racing's about."

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP

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