F1 star unable to enter Monaco Grand Prix escorted by security

McLaren star Oscar Piastri hit trouble to kick off Monaco Grand Prix weekend when he was unable to get into the F1 paddock.

F1 is in Monaco this weekend for the 71st running of the iconic race around the streets of the principality, which is the sixth round of the 2026 season.

Monaco made its debut on the F1 world championship calendar back in 1950, and has been consistently on the schedule since 1955, barring the COVID-hit 2020 season.

Article continues under video

This year, it is taking place slightly later in the year than normal, for logistic and sustainability reasons, but also to avoid a clash with another iconic motorsport race, the Indy500.

Most drivers choose to live in Monaco for tax purposes but, as drivers arrived to the circuit on Thursday, one driver was not recognised by security.

A video that's gone viral on social media shows Piastri being held up at the barriers, with his pass to enter the circuit seemingly not working.

A laughing Piastri then had to be led away by security, presumably to get another pass printed or to find another entrance into the circuit.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with all penalties applied

Will Piastri bounce back in Monaco?

Having already not been able to start two grands prix already this year, Piastri would have been relieved to have been let through security in the end, and take his place in FP1 on Friday, when he would have been trying to get himself dialled into the track.

Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris won last year's Monaco GP, but a repeat of that this year would be a stretch, with Norris and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella stating that Ferrari are the favourites this year, while Mercedes have won every grand prix in 2026 so far.

Piastri has not had the best of starts to the 2026 season, currently sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

At Canada last time out, a McLaren strategy error mixed in with some of his own mistakes saw Piastri finish down in 11th, and he will now be desperate to make more of an impression in Monaco.

READ MORE: Hamilton opens up on Ferrari struggles and how he is changing iconic F1 team

Related