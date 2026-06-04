F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo
Here's how the weather is shaping up for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this weekend, with three days of action around the streets of the principality.
Monaco is taking place later in the year this season, meaning all eyes will be on the weather forecast to look out for any changes compared to the normal May date.
It's the sixth round of the 2026 season, and Kimi Antonelli will be looking to further extend his 43-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship after four consecutive grand prix wins in China, Japan, Miami and Canada.
However, Antonelli and George Russell can expect fierce competition from Ferrari, whose driver Charles Leclerc is currently the bookmakers' favourite to win the race with Lewis Hamilton not far behind in the odds.
Ferrari's dominance in low-speed corners is likely to make them fast around Monaco, a narrow, winding track where low-speed corners are prevalent.
Here's how the weather is shaping up for the iconic race around the streets of Monaco.
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F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, June 5: FP1 & FP2
After two sprint weekends in a row, the Monaco GP is back to the more traditional weekend format.
That means that Friday just sees two practice sessions, FP1 and FP2. The first practice session of the weekend kicks off at 1:30pm local time (CEST), where there is a 13 per cent chance of rain hitting the circuit.
On the whole, there will be dry, sunny spells around with a lovely afternoon temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.
There will be a moderate breeze of around 8mph hitting the circuit, which may hamper the drivers as they try to find their braking points around the track.
Fast forward to FP2 later on Friday, and there is a slightly increased chance of rain, sat at 18 per cent for the 5pm start.
Temperatures will have dropped slightly by then, dipping to 22 degrees Celsius, and there will likely be more cloud around.
Saturday, June 6: FP3 & Qualifying
Saturday early afternoon sees the final practice session taking place, with the final hour getting underway at 12:30pm local time.
Saturday will be dry for the entire day, with a zero per cent chance of precipitation forecast.
FP3 will see dry, sunny conditions with temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius, although that will have a real feel of 27 degrees. Wind speeds will be at around 8mph throughout the whole day, while humidity will be sat at around 65 per cent.
The first competitive session of the weekend takes place later on Saturday, at 4pm local time, with the all-important qualifying session.
Monaco GP qualifying is one of the most important sessions of the year, and conditions will be very similar to FP3, with dry, sunny conditions present.
Temperatures will stay at around 23 degrees Celsius, and once again these will have a real feel of 27 degrees.
Sunday, June 7: Race day
Sunday is the day on which the main event falls, and it will also see the warmest conditions of the entire weekend, with temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius forecast for lights out at 3pm local time.
This will then increase as the race ticks into its second hour, reaching highs of 25 degrees Celsius, but this will feel more like 29 under the relentless sun.
There is a zero per cent chance of rain throughout the entire race, while the wind speeds will be slightly lower than the previous two days, at around six mph.
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