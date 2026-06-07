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Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen drops to LAST before retiring from Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen drops to LAST before retiring from Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Max Verstappen suffered a terrible start at the Monaco Grand Prix, dropping down from second to last off the line, before having to retire from the race.

Verstappen's car got bogged down and after stalling after lights out, the Dutchman just about made it around to complete the first lap before being told to come into the pits and retire his Red Bull.

Pole sitter Kimi Antonelli got away brilliantly and held onto first place, while Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were promoted to second and third respectively due to Verstappen's failure to get away.

Clearly bemused by the incident, Verstappen immediately took to team radio to say: "Yep, nice, completely **** guys, what the **** man?!"

Being in first position after turn one in Monaco is crucial, with there being limited opportunities to overtake on the narrow, winding street circuit. Therefore, Antonelli will now feel like he is the huge favourite to take the victory in the 78-lap race.

READ MORE: Martin Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian after Monaco GP grid walk altercation

Antonelli seeking to open championship lead

Meanwhile, Antonelli's team-mate and championship rival George Russell made up a position following a dismal qualifying performance, making his way up to fifth, but was the subject of an FIA investigation after Lando Norris complained that his rival was out of his grid box at the start.

Russell was cleared of any wrongdoing, and continued his pursuit of trying to pick off multiple cars to get closer to Antonelli.

Russell came into this weekend 43 points behind Antonelli in the standings, and needs to start making up the points.

Verstappen was the only retirement in the early stages of the race, with the other 21 drivers all making it through the usually precarious Monaco GP start.

READ MORE: Russell 'bamboozled' by Antonelli thrashing at Monaco Grand Prix

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