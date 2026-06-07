Max Verstappen drops to LAST before retiring from Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen drops to LAST before retiring from Monaco Grand Prix
The Monaco Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start
Max Verstappen suffered a terrible start at the Monaco Grand Prix, dropping down from second to last off the line, before having to retire from the race.
Verstappen's car got bogged down and after stalling after lights out, the Dutchman just about made it around to complete the first lap before being told to come into the pits and retire his Red Bull.
Pole sitter Kimi Antonelli got away brilliantly and held onto first place, while Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were promoted to second and third respectively due to Verstappen's failure to get away.
Clearly bemused by the incident, Verstappen immediately took to team radio to say: "Yep, nice, completely **** guys, what the **** man?!"
Being in first position after turn one in Monaco is crucial, with there being limited opportunities to overtake on the narrow, winding street circuit. Therefore, Antonelli will now feel like he is the huge favourite to take the victory in the 78-lap race.
READ MORE: Martin Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian after Monaco GP grid walk altercation
Antonelli seeking to open championship lead
Meanwhile, Antonelli's team-mate and championship rival George Russell made up a position following a dismal qualifying performance, making his way up to fifth, but was the subject of an FIA investigation after Lando Norris complained that his rival was out of his grid box at the start.
Russell was cleared of any wrongdoing, and continued his pursuit of trying to pick off multiple cars to get closer to Antonelli.
Russell came into this weekend 43 points behind Antonelli in the standings, and needs to start making up the points.
Verstappen was the only retirement in the early stages of the race, with the other 21 drivers all making it through the usually precarious Monaco GP start.
READ MORE: Russell 'bamboozled' by Antonelli thrashing at Monaco Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli smashes Lewis Hamilton record
- 23 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation
Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli smashes Lewis Hamilton record
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix times and positions
Max Verstappen fury after retiring from Monaco Grand Prix: 'What the f*** man?!'
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix times and positions
- 50 minutes ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation
- 11 minutes ago
Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli smashes Lewis Hamilton record
- 23 minutes ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix stopped after Charles Leclerc crash brings out red flag
- 1 hour ago
F1 Explained: What is a red flag?
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- Yesterday 14:17
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june