Fred Vasseur health update after Ferrari F1 chief hospitalised at Monaco Grand Prix

We begin this 2026 Monaco Grand Prix race day with some very good news - Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is out of hospital and back at the circuit.

The 58-year-old Frenchman was absent for Free Practice 3 and Qualifying on Saturday after being taken to a local medical facility for observation.

"Fred Vasseur will not be present at the circuit today," Ferrari said in a statement early on Saturday.

"Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.

"No further medical information will be provided. We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon."

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Vasseur returns to Ferrari garage after health checks

Fast forward and we have much better news to report early on Sunday ahead of the 78-lap race this afternoon (3pm local time, 2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

Per F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto, Vasseur is back in the Ferrari garage as his team bid for victory in the sport's most iconic race.

Barretto wrote on social media: "Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is back at track in Monaco ahead of today’s Grand Prix, having missed Saturday’s action as he was in a local medical facility under observation after health checks."

Ferrari fail to claim Monaco pole

Vasseur returns to the paddock with his drivers starting from P3 (Lewis Hamilton) and P4 (Charles Leclerc) for this afternoon's race.

That qualifies as something of a disappointment with the pair having been favoured to qualify fastest after Saturday's first practice sessions.

They were surpassed by brilliant Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli and four-time world champion Max Verstappen in Qualifying on Saturday.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian arrives at Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

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