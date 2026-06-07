close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Ron Dennis at McLaren in 2008

Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli threatens Lewis Hamilton record

Lewis Hamilton and Ron Dennis at McLaren in 2008 — Photo: © IMAGO

Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli threatens Lewis Hamilton record

Antonelli could break Hamilton's record today

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Lewis Hamilton remains the youngest ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, but his long-standing record will come under major threat later today (Sunday June 7).

The British superstar was in just his second season in F1 when he claimed his very first victory at the most iconic race in the sport.

Hamilton was en route to a 2008 world championship with McLaren when he recovered from an early puncture to claim an incredible victory in the principality.

Lewis was aged just 23 years, four months and 18 days when took the chequered flag on that memorable afternoon on the Cote d'Azur, but as F1 drivers get younger and younger his record is under threat on an annual basis.

The threat this year comes from the brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, who currently leads the world championship after reeling off four race wins in succession.

On Saturday Antonelli produced a blistering lap around the tight streets of Monte Carlo to claim pole position for Mercedes, giving him a huge chance of victory a race where overtakes are unusual.

Antonelli will start from pole in Monaco.
Antonelli will start from pole in Monaco.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners

The current list of the youngest winners looks like this, with Hamilton just ahead of a pair of four-time Red Bull world champions in the shape of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel:

Year Driver Age
2008 Lewis Hamilton 23y 4m 18d
2021 Max Verstappen 23y 7m 23d
2011 Sebastian Vettel 23y 10m 26d
1962 Bruce McLaren 24y 9m 4d
2006 Fernando Alonso 24y 9m 29d
1994 Michael Schumacher 25y 4m 12d
2005 Kimi Raikkonen 25y 7m 5d
1975 Niki Lauda 26y 2m 19d
2024 Charles Leclerc 26y 7m 10d
1966 Jackie Stewart 26y 11m 11d

Monaco Grand Prix start time and TV

Today's race gets under way at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern, 6am Pacific) and it will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports F1.

If you are watching in the US, Apple TV now has the rights for F1 and there is a free trial for new viewers.

READ MORE: Leclerc ‘held talks’ with Mercedes and McLaren over Ferrari exit

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton denied famous Monaco Grand Prix win after team 'screwed up'

Lewis Hamilton denied famous Monaco Grand Prix win after team 'screwed up'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role

F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role

  • 3 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix carnage as only THREE cars finish with shock winner

Monaco Grand Prix carnage as only THREE cars finish with shock winner

  • 4 minutes ago
Fred Vasseur health update after Ferrari F1 chief hospitalised at Monaco Grand Prix

Fred Vasseur health update after Ferrari F1 chief hospitalised at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 52 minutes ago
F1 star unable to enter Monaco Grand Prix escorted by security

F1 star unable to enter Monaco Grand Prix escorted by security

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

10:57
Monaco Grand Prix carnage as only THREE cars finish with shock winner
10:09
Fred Vasseur health update after Ferrari F1 chief hospitalised at Monaco Grand Prix
09:57
F1 star unable to enter Monaco Grand Prix escorted by security
08:54
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
08:30
Lewis Hamilton denied famous Monaco Grand Prix win after team 'screwed up'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Monaco Grand Prix carnage as only THREE cars finish with shock winner F1 Stories

Monaco Grand Prix carnage as only THREE cars finish with shock winner

4 minutes ago
Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli threatens Lewis Hamilton record Monaco Grand Prix

Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners: All-time list as Antonelli threatens Lewis Hamilton record

1 hour ago
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

3 hours ago
F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch 2026 Monaco Grand Prix for FREE today Monaco Grand Prix

F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch 2026 Monaco Grand Prix for FREE today

Today 06:17
Ontdek het op Google Play
x