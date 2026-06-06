How a piece of tape landed McLaren in hot water with the FIA at the Monaco Grand Prix
How a piece of tape landed McLaren in hot water with the FIA at the Monaco Grand Prix
Tape of all things landed McLaren in hot water
A piece of transparent tape landed McLaren a huge fine at the Monaco Grand Prix, in a dismal day for the world champions.
2025 drivers' champion Lando Norris was off the pace in the first day of action at the circuit, as was his team-mate Oscar Piastri.
But even more frustratingly for McLaren, they were handed a hefty fine after an investigation from the FIA later on Friday.
Norris' McLaren came to a halt at the Nouvelle Chicane during FP2 with a battery/electronics issue, with his MCL40 completely shutting itself off.
The incident caused a virtual safety car at the track as marshals hurried to clear away Norris' car, needing a set of wheels in order to do so, with the car not wanting to be rolled.
The reason for this was that the clutch was engaged on Norris' car, and the clutch disengagement system (CDS) failed to operate, hindering marshals from safely and swiftly moving the car.
READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
Why were McLaren fined in Monaco?
It was revealed by FIA race stewards later on Friday that the fact that the CDS failed to operate was because of something McLaren had done themselves.
The stewards’ statement revealed that McLaren had applied a strip of tape over the CDS button.
The team admitted that, for aerodynamic reasons, they had used transparent tape on the button required to activate the CDS system.
Both the FIA representatives and McLaren acknowledged that this action completely undermined the system’s intended function, which is to be activated quickly by a marshal wearing protective gloves.
The team further admitted that it was impossible to remove the tape and press the button manually without the use of tools.
As a result, McLaren were slapped with a penalty of €30,000, of which €10,000 is suspended for a period of 12 months subject to no further breaches of the same regulation.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
- Today 18:10
Just in
Recommended by the editors
A badger named Nigel is racing the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday
Ferrari throw away Monaco Grand Prix win with botched strategy call
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
Latest News
A badger named Nigel is racing the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday
- 19 minutes ago
Adrian Newey avoids media at Monaco Grand Prix as Aston Martin replacement steps in
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Today 17:21
How a piece of tape landed McLaren in hot water with the FIA at the Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff issues worrying verdict as George Russell flops again at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton’s new Ferrari F1 race engineer finally confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june