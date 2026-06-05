The full results from FP1 and FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix

As predicted ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari F1 team were ahead of the rest in FP1 where Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured the two fastest times respectively.

It wasn't complete domination from Ferrari, however, as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli split the red cars on occasion, and Max Verstappen re-emerged on the scene in his Red Bull.

In fact, the four-time champion set the third fastest time in FP1, while Antonelli and Russell finished the session in P4 and P5.

Article continues under video

As for the other Red Bull? With only 24 minutes left of FP1, Isack Hadjar crashed his RB22 at the Swimming Pool chicane which instantly prompted a red flag. Hadjar walked away from the incident, but the collision with the wall caused significant damage to the car, completely ripping off his front wing.

Explaining the incident over team radio, Hadjar said: "I don’t understand why it snapped off like that. I’m sorry.”

Fernando Alonso caused a second red flag with just minutes left on the clock, ending his FP1 early when he hit the wall going down to the Nouvelle Chicane leaving racing green debris out on track.

A brief flash on internal drama also occurred with Haas earlier in FP1, when Esteban Ocon voiced his displeasure with team-mate Ollie Bearman. The French driver claimed the youngster blocked him twice, and to this, Bearman declared his team-mate was being 'stupid' and referred to Ocon as an 'idiot'.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 times

Monaco Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.978 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.226 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.513 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.559 5 George Russell Mercedes +1.005 6 Lando Norris McLaren +1.313 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.365 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.587 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.772 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.850 11 Alex Albon Williams +2.011 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.063 13 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.170 14 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.192 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.211 16 Ollie Bearman Haas +2.314 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.355 18 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.411 19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.453 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.700 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.482 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.578

Is there F1 today?

Yes! Practice at the Monaco Grand Prix continues with FP2 at 17:00 local time (CEST) which is 16:00 UK time. FP3 will then take place on Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 local time and 11:30 UK time.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gets bad Ferrari news, Mercedes exploit Monaco loophole

Related