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Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar walking into the Bahrain paddock during pre season testing

Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar walking into the Bahrain paddock during pre season testing — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash

The Monaco Grand Prix saw a dramatic moment in FP1

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar suffered a huge crash during Monaco Grand Prix practice, bringing out the first red flag of the weekend.

With the corners around Monaco coming thick and fast, Hadjar headed into the Swimming Pool chicane at the iconic circuit, but had a lack of grip, and his RB22 went skidding off into the barriers.

Hadjar lost his front wing and one of his wheels, bringing out the red flag and causing a delay to the first practice session of the weekend.

Asked if he was ok over team radio, Hadjar replied: “Yeah but I don’t understand why it snapped off like that. I’m sorry.”

The session was delayed for around five minutes before a resumption, not providing too much disruption for the drivers as they all tried to find their braking points and form around the track.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes

Hadjar caught out, Norris almost comes a cropper

Hadjar's crash ruled him out of the rest of FP1, and his Red Bull team might struggle to get his damaged car fixed in time for FP2, just a few hours later in the day.

Minutes before Hadjar's huge hit into the barriers, 2025 world champion Lando Norris narrowly avoided what would have been a very similar incident.

Heading into the Swimming Pool chicane, Norris' McLaren suffered a huge slide, but he just about caught it in time.

Unfortunately for Hadjar, that wasn't the case for him, and he's now on the back foot for a weekend in which the Saturday is the most important day for the drivers.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

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