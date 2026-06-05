F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Monaco for the iconic street race around the principality

The jewel in F1's crown will return this weekend as the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix proceedings get underway today (Friday, June 5).

So, here's everything you need to know about this year's practice sessions in the principality.

After back-to-back sprint weekends in Miami and Montreal, the more laidback grand prix schedule will resume in Monte Carlo, with Friday hosting two of the weekend's three hours of practice.

Article continues under video

Mercedes head into the sixth round of the championship with 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli leading the way in the drivers' standings, 43 points ahead of team-mate and nearest challenger George Russell.

McLaren will also celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix in Monaco as reigning champion Lando Norris returns having taken the coveted chequered flag there for the first time in his career last year.

But who will top the timesheets during Friday practice? Tune in to find out.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

F1 Practice Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and 12:30 BST before FP2 takes place later that day at 5pm local time, or 4pm BST.

Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the Monaco GP weekend take place at 12:30 CEST which will be 11:30 GMT on Saturday morning for anyone tuning in from the UK.

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, June 5, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 13:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 12:30 Friday United States (ET) 07:30 Friday United States (CT) 06:30 Friday United States (PT) 04:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 08:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 19:30 Friday Australia (ACT) 21:00 Friday Australia (AET) 21:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 05:30 Friday Japan (JST) 20:30 Friday China (CST) 19:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 13:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 14:30 Friday India (IST) 17:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 19:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 14:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 15:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 14:30 Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, June 5, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 17:00 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 16:00 Friday United States (ET) 11:00 Friday United States (CT) 10:00 Friday United States (PT) 08:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00 Friday Australia (AWST) 23:00 Friday Australia (ACT) 00:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 01:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 09:00 Friday Japan (JST) 00:00 Saturday China (CST) 23:00 Friday South Africa (SAST) 17:00 Friday Egypt (EEST) 18:00 Friday India (IST) 20:30 Friday Singapore (SGT) 23:00 Friday Turkey (TRT) 18:00 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 19:00 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 18:00 Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, June 6, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30 Saturday United States (ET) 06:30 Saturday United States (CT) 05:30 Saturday United States (PT) 03:30 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 07:30 Saturday Australia (AWST) 18:30 Saturday Australia (ACT) 20:00 Saturday Australia (AET) 20:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 04:30 Saturday Japan (JST) 19:30 Saturday China (CST) 18:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 13:30 Saturday India (IST) 16:00 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 18:30 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 13:30 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 14:30 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 13:30 Friday

How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton not Ferrari's guy, Sainz unveils Monaco secret

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

Related