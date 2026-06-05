F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 returns to Monaco for the iconic street race around the principality
The jewel in F1's crown will return this weekend as the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix proceedings get underway today (Friday, June 5).
So, here's everything you need to know about this year's practice sessions in the principality.
After back-to-back sprint weekends in Miami and Montreal, the more laidback grand prix schedule will resume in Monte Carlo, with Friday hosting two of the weekend's three hours of practice.
Mercedes head into the sixth round of the championship with 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli leading the way in the drivers' standings, 43 points ahead of team-mate and nearest challenger George Russell.
McLaren will also celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix in Monaco as reigning champion Lando Norris returns having taken the coveted chequered flag there for the first time in his career last year.
But who will top the timesheets during Friday practice? Tune in to find out.
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READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?
F1 Practice Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and 12:30 BST before FP2 takes place later that day at 5pm local time, or 4pm BST.
Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the Monaco GP weekend take place at 12:30 CEST which will be 11:30 GMT on Saturday morning for anyone tuning in from the UK.
Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, June 5, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|13:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|12:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|07:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|06:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|04:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|08:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|19:30 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|21:00 Friday
|Australia (AET)
|21:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|05:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|20:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|19:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|13:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|14:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|17:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|19:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|14:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|15:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|14:30 Friday
Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, June 5, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|17:00 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|16:00 Friday
|United States (ET)
|11:00 Friday
|United States (CT)
|10:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|08:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|23:00 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|00:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|01:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|09:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|00:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|23:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|17:00 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|18:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|20:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|23:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|18:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|19:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|18:00 Friday
Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, June 6, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|06:30 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|05:30 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|03:30 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|07:30 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|18:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|20:00 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|20:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|19:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|18:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|13:30 Saturday
|India (IST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|18:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|13:30 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|14:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|13:30 Friday
How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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