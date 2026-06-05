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Norris with a straight face in McLaren hoodie in front of Monaco flag background

F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Norris with a straight face in McLaren hoodie in front of Monaco flag background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Monaco for the iconic street race around the principality

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The jewel in F1's crown will return this weekend as the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix proceedings get underway today (Friday, June 5).

So, here's everything you need to know about this year's practice sessions in the principality.

After back-to-back sprint weekends in Miami and Montreal, the more laidback grand prix schedule will resume in Monte Carlo, with Friday hosting two of the weekend's three hours of practice.

Mercedes head into the sixth round of the championship with 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli leading the way in the drivers' standings, 43 points ahead of team-mate and nearest challenger George Russell.

McLaren will also celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix in Monaco as reigning champion Lando Norris returns having taken the coveted chequered flag there for the first time in his career last year.

But who will top the timesheets during Friday practice? Tune in to find out.

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READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

F1 Practice Times - 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and 12:30 BST before FP2 takes place later that day at 5pm local time, or 4pm BST.

Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the Monaco GP weekend take place at 12:30 CEST which will be 11:30 GMT on Saturday morning for anyone tuning in from the UK.

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, June 5, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)13:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)12:30 Friday
United States (ET)07:30 Friday
United States (CT)06:30 Friday
United States (PT)04:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)08:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)19:30 Friday
Australia (ACT)21:00 Friday
Australia (AET)21:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)05:30 Friday
Japan (JST)20:30 Friday
China (CST)19:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)13:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)14:30 Friday
India (IST)17:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)19:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)14:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)15:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)14:30 Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, June 5, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)17:00 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)16:00 Friday
United States (ET)11:00 Friday
United States (CT)10:00 Friday
United States (PT)08:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)23:00 Friday
Australia (ACT)00:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)01:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)09:00 Friday
Japan (JST)00:00 Saturday
China (CST)23:00 Friday
South Africa (SAST)17:00 Friday
Egypt (EEST)18:00 Friday
India (IST)20:30 Friday
Singapore (SGT)23:00 Friday
Turkey (TRT)18:00 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)19:00 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)18:00 Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, June 6, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30 Saturday
United States (ET)06:30 Saturday
United States (CT)05:30 Saturday
United States (PT)03:30 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)07:30 Saturday
Australia (AWST)18:30 Saturday
Australia (ACT)20:00 Saturday
Australia (AET)20:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)04:30 Saturday
Japan (JST)19:30 Saturday
China (CST)18:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)13:30 Saturday
India (IST)16:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)18:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)13:30 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)14:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)13:30 Friday

How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton not Ferrari's guy, Sainz unveils Monaco secret

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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