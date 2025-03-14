F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has had his Ferrari summoned by the FIA as the Australian Grand Prix weekend kicks off.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

F1 star makes shock 'retirement' U-turn

Mercedes star George Russell has decided not to retire a Formula 1 feature that has become synonymous with his time at Mercedes.

Mercedes driver absent in lineup confirmation

Mercedes have revealed an absence for one of their drivers in a lineup reveal of their talent roster for the new season.

Lewis Hamilton stars in Hollywood classic remake

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has perhaps hinted at his career path post-Formula 1, with the Ferrari star posting a short video showing off his acting skills.

Australian GP 'LEAK' winner of F1 season opener

The winner of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix has been 'leaked' in a stunning reveal ahead of the season-opening race.

