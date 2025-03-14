F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has had his Ferrari summoned by the FIA as the Australian Grand Prix weekend kicks off.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia
F1 star makes shock 'retirement' U-turn
Mercedes star George Russell has decided not to retire a Formula 1 feature that has become synonymous with his time at Mercedes.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes driver absent in lineup confirmation
Mercedes have revealed an absence for one of their drivers in a lineup reveal of their talent roster for the new season.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton stars in Hollywood classic remake
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has perhaps hinted at his career path post-Formula 1, with the Ferrari star posting a short video showing off his acting skills.
➡️ READ MORE
Australian GP 'LEAK' winner of F1 season opener
The winner of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix has been 'leaked' in a stunning reveal ahead of the season-opening race.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen F1 championship hangs in the balance after Red Bull horror show
- 9 minutes ago
FIA issue multiple grid PENALTIES at Australian Grand Prix
- 55 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed
- 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025: Huge crash brings out second red flag at Australian GP
- Today 03:20