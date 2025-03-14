close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has had his Ferrari summoned by the FIA as the Australian Grand Prix weekend kicks off.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

F1 star makes shock 'retirement' U-turn

Mercedes star George Russell has decided not to retire a Formula 1 feature that has become synonymous with his time at Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes driver absent in lineup confirmation

Mercedes have revealed an absence for one of their drivers in a lineup reveal of their talent roster for the new season.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton stars in Hollywood classic remake

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has perhaps hinted at his career path post-Formula 1, with the Ferrari star posting a short video showing off his acting skills.

➡️ READ MORE

Australian GP 'LEAK' winner of F1 season opener

The winner of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix has been 'leaked' in a stunning reveal ahead of the season-opening race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari FIA Australian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Verstappen hits out at rule as FIA BAN verdict issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen hits out at rule as FIA BAN verdict issued

  • Yesterday 16:08
F1 News Today: Cadillac driver decision slammed as championship contender handed HUGE contract
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Cadillac driver decision slammed as championship contender handed HUGE contract

  • March 12, 2025 15:57

Latest News

Australian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

  • 2 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen F1 championship hangs in the balance after Red Bull horror show

  • 9 minutes ago
FIA News

FIA issue multiple grid PENALTIES at Australian Grand Prix

  • 55 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix Practice

F1 2025: Huge crash brings out second red flag at Australian GP

  • Today 03:20
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x