F1 star makes shock 'retirement' U-turn

Mercedes star George Russell has decided not to retire a Formula 1 feature that has become synonymous with his time at Mercedes.

Russell is taking over the mantle of team leader with the Brackley outfit in 2025, following the departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

The Brit will instead be joined by 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli, who is preparing for his first F1 grand prix weekend at the Australian Grand Prix later this week.

Ahead of the competitive 2025 action getting underway at the Albert Park Circuit, F1 have released the 2025 opening titles, featuring the return of a very special Russell pose.

George Russell is the most experienced driver at Mercedes

George Russell has become known for his T-pose

Russell brings back iconic pose

Russell's 'T-pose' became a social media sensation in 2023, after the Brit opted to throw his arms out during the filming of the 2023 title credits.

A plethora of memes incurred throughout the season, showing Russell's T-pose holding up a variety of landmarks and objects, while Mercedes' social media team also had some fun with their race week graphics featuring Russell's iconic pose.

In 2024, Russell used the pose when celebrating following race victories in Austria and Las Vegas, with it becoming his victory pose seemingly for the unforeseeable future.

However, ahead of the 2025 season, Russell suggested in a Mercedes social media post that he would be 'retiring' the T-pose, leaving many fans to wonder just what his next race-winning celebration might be.

Despite this, the unveiling of the opening credits for the new F1 season have shown the Brit throwing his arms out once more and proudly displaying his iconic pose, suggesting there is more to come throughout 2025.

Russell took to his X page to proclaim: "The T Pose returns."

