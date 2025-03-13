F1 News Today: Verstappen involved in dispute as FIA BAN verdict issued

Max Verstappen has been caught up in a dispute with his 2025 Red Bull team-mate just days before the new Formula 1 campaign gets under way.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA ban verdict reached for Australian Grand Prix

An FIA verdict has been revealed ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season opener at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton absence poses concerning F1 issue

A major issue has been discussed surrounding Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton as the 40-year-old looks to have signed with the final F1 team of his career.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 teams braced for chaos as major thunderstorms hit Melbourne

The 2025 Formula 1 grid are gearing up for a tricky weekend as a severe weather warning has been issued for Melbourne ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Every current F1 driver contract and what they could mean for 2025 silly season

The 2025 Formula 1 season is almost here, with just days to go before the action gets under way at the Australian Grand Prix, but how much longer will the big stars be involved with their current teams?

➡️ READ MORE

Related