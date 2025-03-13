close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen involved in dispute as FIA BAN verdict issued

Max Verstappen has been caught up in a dispute with his 2025 Red Bull team-mate just days before the new Formula 1 campaign gets under way.

FIA ban verdict reached for Australian Grand Prix

An FIA verdict has been revealed ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season opener at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton absence poses concerning F1 issue

A major issue has been discussed surrounding Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton as the 40-year-old looks to have signed with the final F1 team of his career.

F1 teams braced for chaos as major thunderstorms hit Melbourne

The 2025 Formula 1 grid are gearing up for a tricky weekend as a severe weather warning has been issued for Melbourne ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Every current F1 driver contract and what they could mean for 2025 silly season

The 2025 Formula 1 season is almost here, with just days to go before the action gets under way at the Australian Grand Prix, but how much longer will the big stars be involved with their current teams?

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen involved in dispute as FIA BAN verdict issued

  • 5 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo in Australian GP announcement as F1 team issue DEBUT update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
Latest F1 News

Oscar Piastri concerned over Australian Grand Prix storm threat

  • Yesterday 22:54
Latest F1 News

Daniel Ricciardo back in business as Australian GP hits Melbourne

  • Yesterday 21:56
Australian Grand Prix

F1 teams braced for chaos after major thunderstorms hit Melbourne

  • Yesterday 20:58
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton absence poses concerning F1 issue

  • Yesterday 19:54
F1 Standings

