F1 teams braced for chaos after major thunderstorms hit Melbourne

The 2025 Formula 1 grid are gearing up for a tricky weekend as a severe weather warning has been issued for Melbourne ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The new F1 campaign is set to be kickstarted at the Albert Park Circuit this weekend with a whole host of new drivers joining the grid and two Aussie drivers preparing to shine in front of their home crowd.

On top of the excitement of the sport's return for the new season, fans will be eagerly awaiting Lewis Hamilton's competitive debut in red since leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari earlier this year.

Red Bull appear to be on the back foot despite star driver Max Verstappen claiming a fourth consecutive drivers' title last season, with the signing of Liam Lawson as his new team-mate providing fresh hope for Christian Horner to revive their chances in the constructors' standings.

Reigning champions McLaren will be looking to assert their dominance early on, having just locked in home hero Oscar Piastri in an extended multi-year contract to continue racing alongside this year's potential title rival Lando Norris.

F1 returns to our screens this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix
Thunderstorms are threatening to hang over the first grand prix of 2025 in Melbourne

Chaotic weather looms over Australian Grand Prix weekend

As the stars of the grid ramp up preparations for their return to the track, a new element of unpredictability has come into the frame as a weather warning was issued for 'severe thunderstorms' in Melbourne.

The status ended at just past midnight local time on Wednesday, but the poor weather lasted throughout the evening from around 8 pm until 11 pm.

As things stand, the weather forecast for the first race weekend of the year sees highs of 35 degrees Celsius for qualifying on Saturday, a drastic contrast to the similar thundery conditions which are now also forecasted for Sunday, looming over the first grand prix of the season.

