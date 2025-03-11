Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Alpine have announced a new role for one of their young drivers in a change to their Formula 1 lineup.

The Enstone-based team will field a new driver pairing during the 2025 season, with Jack Doohan completing Alpine’s lineup alongside Pierre Gasly.

Doohan has been part of the Alpine Academy since 2022 and served as their reserve driver from 2023 until 2024, where he embarked on various tests in old F1 machinery.

However, the pressure will be on the young Australian from the first race in Melbourne to perform, with not one, but four reserve drivers waiting in the wings to jump into his Alpine seat.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will drive for Alpine in 2025

Franco Colapinto is now an Alpine reserve driver

Kush Maini given new Alpine F1 role

Alpine’s roster of F1 reserve drivers include Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa and former Williams star Franco Colapinto, with the Argentine driver the favourite to replace Doohan if he was to be axed mid-season.

Although three reserve drivers may seem excessive, Alpine have now gone one further and elected a fourth, with Formula 2 star and the Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini.

The 24-year-old will act as a test and reserve driver at their Enstone base, where he will undergo simulator work, support the car’s development and test previous machinery, alongside competing in his third season of F2.

Kush Maini (right) has been added to Alpine's F1 reserve driver lineup

"I am delighted to step up to the role of test and reserve driver for BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team this season," Maini said.

"Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for their continued support.

"I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula 1 machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024.

"I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia."

