close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Alpine have announced a new role for one of their young drivers in a change to their Formula 1 lineup.

The Enstone-based team will field a new driver pairing during the 2025 season, with Jack Doohan completing Alpine’s lineup alongside Pierre Gasly.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

Doohan has been part of the Alpine Academy since 2022 and served as their reserve driver from 2023 until 2024, where he embarked on various tests in old F1 machinery.

However, the pressure will be on the young Australian from the first race in Melbourne to perform, with not one, but four reserve drivers waiting in the wings to jump into his Alpine seat.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will drive for Alpine in 2025
Franco Colapinto is now an Alpine reserve driver

READ MORE: Ricciardo verdict reached on F1 return after NEW team confirmation

Kush Maini given new Alpine F1 role

Alpine’s roster of F1 reserve drivers include Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa and former Williams star Franco Colapinto, with the Argentine driver the favourite to replace Doohan if he was to be axed mid-season.

Although three reserve drivers may seem excessive, Alpine have now gone one further and elected a fourth, with Formula 2 star and the Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini.

The 24-year-old will act as a test and reserve driver at their Enstone base, where he will undergo simulator work, support the car’s development and test previous machinery, alongside competing in his third season of F2.

READ MORE: F1 legend threatens to 'quit'

Kush Maini (right) has been added to Alpine's F1 reserve driver lineup

"I am delighted to step up to the role of test and reserve driver for BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team this season," Maini said.

"Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for their continued support.

"I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula 1 machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024.

"I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Which F1 team has the best 2025 livery?

2546 votes

Related

F1 Christian Horner Alpine Pierre Gasly Jack Doohan Geri Halliwell
Colapinto F1 role confirmed for Australian Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Colapinto F1 role confirmed for Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 11:58
Schumacher verdict made in shock F1 driver replacement
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher verdict made in shock F1 driver replacement

  • Yesterday 10:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast - teams braced for chaotic conditions in Melbourne

  • 2 hours ago
Michael Schumacher

Vettel leads emotional Schumacher tribute

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

  • Today 13:12
Latest F1 News

F1 legend threatens to 'quit'

  • Today 12:16
Latest F1 News

Red Bull promote F1 star as exit announced

  • Today 10:54
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x