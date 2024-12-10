F1 team announce driver signing as exciting 2025 lineup complete

The 2024 Formula 1 season is in the books and one team on the grid are wasting no time in making preparations for 2025.

The season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday brought the curtain down on what has been an exciting campaign, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking the victory and helping McLaren secure their first constructors' championship since 1998.

It was also a good day for Alpine in Abu Dhabi. Despite a tremendously difficult season for the Enstone-based outfit, they ensured things ended on a high, finishing P6 in the constructors' standings and securing crucial finances heading into next season.

The team are set to have an exciting blend of experience and youth next season, with Jack Doohan joining the team to partner Pierre Gasly.

Alpine finished the 2024 season P6 in the constructors' standings

Jack Doohan is set to drive for Alpine full-time in 2025

Alpine announce driver signing

Alpine's talent extends beyond just F1, however, with the team confirming last week that Formula 2 driver Paul Aron will be their reserve driver for 2025.

Now, in a further show of their depth of talent, Alpine have confirmed that another of their academy drivers, Kush Maini, will be back in F2 again next season driving for DAMS.

We’re delighted to confirm Kush is back for another season of @Formula2 😎 pic.twitter.com/IPqduzUfXW — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 9, 2024

"I’m thrilled to be joining a team with such a strong pedigree and history in Formula 2 like DAMS Lucas Oil," Maini explained in an F2 press release.

"I feel like my story in this championship isn’t completed yet, and I know that this is the right crew to help me further my career.

"I’ve taken pole positions and won races, so now it’s all about consistently delivering over the course of a campaign."

Maini's signing completes DAMS' lineup for next season, with Jak Crawford also confirmed to be driving for the team in F2 in 2025.

Given the pair's experience at that level, it makes for an exciting team lineup heading into the new season.

