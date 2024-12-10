close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team announce driver signing as exciting 2025 lineup complete

F1 team announce driver signing as exciting 2025 lineup complete

F1 team announce driver signing as exciting 2025 lineup complete

F1 team announce driver signing as exciting 2025 lineup complete

The 2024 Formula 1 season is in the books and one team on the grid are wasting no time in making preparations for 2025.

The season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday brought the curtain down on what has been an exciting campaign, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking the victory and helping McLaren secure their first constructors' championship since 1998.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reveals major Mercedes SHOCK as Ferrari make 2025 announcement

READ MORE: Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement

It was also a good day for Alpine in Abu Dhabi. Despite a tremendously difficult season for the Enstone-based outfit, they ensured things ended on a high, finishing P6 in the constructors' standings and securing crucial finances heading into next season.

The team are set to have an exciting blend of experience and youth next season, with Jack Doohan joining the team to partner Pierre Gasly.

Alpine finished the 2024 season P6 in the constructors' standings
Jack Doohan is set to drive for Alpine full-time in 2025

Alpine announce driver signing

Alpine's talent extends beyond just F1, however, with the team confirming last week that Formula 2 driver Paul Aron will be their reserve driver for 2025.

Now, in a further show of their depth of talent, Alpine have confirmed that another of their academy drivers, Kush Maini, will be back in F2 again next season driving for DAMS.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes

"I’m thrilled to be joining a team with such a strong pedigree and history in Formula 2 like DAMS Lucas Oil," Maini explained in an F2 press release.

"I feel like my story in this championship isn’t completed yet, and I know that this is the right crew to help me further my career.

"I’ve taken pole positions and won races, so now it’s all about consistently delivering over the course of a campaign."

Maini's signing completes DAMS' lineup for next season, with Jak Crawford also confirmed to be driving for the team in F2 in 2025.

Given the pair's experience at that level, it makes for an exciting team lineup heading into the new season.

READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Alpine Abu Dhabi
Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement

  • Yesterday 20:57
FIA announce SHOCK disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce SHOCK disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • December 8, 2024 17:55

Latest News

F1 Social

'New' Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner unveiled in late podium change

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals major Mercedes SHOCK as Ferrari make 2025 announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen discusses ‘very WEIRD’ F1 incident

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Horner reveals Red Bull SHORTLIST amid Perez replacement rumours

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce driver signing as exciting 2025 lineup complete

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen confirms MAJOR Red Bull absence as shock decision made

  • Today 08:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x