Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement
PREMA Racing have announced one of the replacements for outgoing Formula 1 duo Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman.
Stars of the Mercedes and Ferrari junior programmes, both names competed for PREMA in Formula 2 this season, with Antonelli finishing sixth in the standings, with Bearman down in 12th.
Antonelli secured two wins with the team in 2024, whilst Bearman acquired three sprint race victories across the season. As a result of their performances, both in F2 and tests for their new teams, the two drivers will graduate into F1 full-time for the 2025 season.
With Bearman set to step in at Haas, no doubt most of the scrutiny will be on Antonelli, with the young Italian star stepping in to replace Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.
If replacing a seven-time world champion was not pressure enough, the 18-year-old has been tipped to do great things in the sport, with spectators very keen to see what he can do alongside George Russell.
Gabriele Mini to join PREMA for 2025 Formula 1 season
Naturally, Antonelli and Bearman's departure has left their two seats at PREMA's F2 outfit vacant for 2025, with the team now confirming that Alpine Academy's Gabriele Mini will be one of the drivers to take on one of these positions.
Mini has already made his debut in the series with PREMA in 2024 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, filling in for Bearman who, that weekend, was filling in for Kevin Magnussen in F1.
Now, though, Mini is set to get a full-time drive with the team, with his team-mate for next season yet to be confirmed.
🚨DRIVER ANNOUNCEMENT🚨— PREMA (@PREMA_Team) December 9, 2024
@MiniGabriele set for FIA @Formula2 move in 2025 with PREMA Racing🇮🇹🤌
📰19-year-old Italian looking to build on impressive Baku debut↘️https://t.co/DOj3mnujY1
#PREMARacing #DriverAnnouncement #F2 pic.twitter.com/wkyBEyzr21
"Very happy to be joining PREMA in FIA F2 and to keep working together for another season,” Mini said.
“We showed excellent potential and speed throughout the whole year in Formula 3. After the great run at Baku, I hope we will keep working that way to try and fight at the front end of the championship again.
“I'm grateful for the opportunity and I want to thank All Road Management, Alpine, and everyone involved."
Meanwhile, Rene Rosin, team principal of PREMA added: "We are thrilled to continue working with Gabriele,"
"We always kept him in very high regard, and after getting back with him for FIA F3, we are already looking forward to making the next step together.
"Having an early start was a great opportunity for both, especially because we have maximized it with some impressive results. Preparations for the year ahead have already started and the early signs are definitely promising."
